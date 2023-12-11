Woah! Priyanka Chopra took acting classes from these Veteran actors, check it out

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra was recently in India to attend the Jio MAMI Mumbai film festival, where she spoke about her acting choices, her career among other things.

Priyanka also revealed details about the making of the Vishal Bhardwaj film, Saat Khoon Maaf, based on Ruskin Bond's story, Susanna's Seven Husbands.

Apart from Priyanka, the film starred a plethora of actors, including, John Abraham, Irrfan Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vivaan Shah, among others.

The actress shared that she not only took acting classes from Naseeruddin Shah for ten days, but also sought acting advice from the veteran actor, Pankaj Kapur.

Priyanka said, “I asked him, ‘Can you please work with me on the script?’ He said, ‘What work do you need?’ I said, ‘Tell me what choices I should make. This is a very complex character.’ He said every answer that you need is in your script.”

During the chat, Priyanka also shared how people had advised her against doing 'female-oriented' movies like Fashion: "But I just didn’t know any better. I loved the script. I loved what Madhur was talking about.”

On the work front, Priyanka is currently looking forward to Farhan Akhtar's directorial, Jee Le Zaraa. She was last seen in the romantic comedy, Love Again.

