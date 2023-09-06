WOAH! Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s recent appearance sparks speculation; netizens say, “She looks pregnant”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were recently clicked at the wedding reception of Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani, and netizens are speculating that the Citylight actors are pregnant. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 16:06
movie_image: 
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were in a relationship for many years, and the actors didn’t hide it from anyone. After being in a relationship for many years, the couple tied the knot in November 2021, and their wedding pictures and videos had gone viral on social media.

Recently, Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with Ashesh Sajnani, and last night, a wedding reception was organised which was attended by many celebs.  Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa also attended the reception and happily posed for the paparazzi.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao's sense of humour 'on the same wavelength' as Farah Khan's

While the couple as usual looked stunning together, netizens are speculating that Patralekhaa is pregnant. A netizen commented, “She looks pregnant.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Congratulations pregnant.” One more netizen commented, “Kis kis ko lga rajkumaar ki wife pregnant hai.” Check out the comments below...

While netizens are speculating that Patralekhaa is pregnant, only the couple can tell us whether they are going to become parents soon or not.

Talking about their projects, Rajkummar Rao has films like Mr And Mrs Mahi, Sri, and Stree 2 lined up. He will also be seen in an OTT series titled Guns & Gulaabs. Meanwhile, Patralekhaa has Phule, Wild Wild Punjab, and Where is My Kannadaka. She will also be seen in a web series titled Gulkanda Tales.

So, are you excited for the upcoming projects of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: As she wraps up shoot for 'Sri', Jyothika says she's a huge fan of Rajkummar Rao

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Rajkummar Rao Patralekhaa Mr And Mrs Mahi Sri Stree 2 Guns & Gulaabs Phule Wild Wild Punjab Gulkanda Tales Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 16:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Cuteness overloaded! Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photoshoot is setting the internet on fire, fans are saying ‘cuteness overloaded’
MUMBAI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting industry, over the...
Bigg Boss Season OTT Season 2: Exclusive! MTV Love School’s contestant Madhav Shharma to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Violence! Garry crosses the limit to claim his authority, Seerat becomes victim
MUMBAI:  Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
WOAH! Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s recent appearance sparks speculation; netizens say, “She looks pregnant”
MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were in a relationship for many years, and the actors didn’t hide it from anyone...
What! Adipurush controversy: Dipika Chikhlia who played OG Sita reacts, says “Ramayan is just another movie for them”
MUMBAI: Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan...
Wow! Rakul Preet Singh’s Maldives vacation is all about Sun, Sand and Beaches
MUMBAI:  Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan’s niece Naina Bachchan-former investment banker is married to THIS Hindi film actor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan’s niece Naina Bachchan-former investment banker is married to THIS Hindi film actor
Janhvi Kapoor
Cuteness overloaded! Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photoshoot is setting the internet on fire, fans are saying ‘cuteness overloaded’
Adipurush
What! Adipurush controversy: Dipika Chikhlia who played OG Sita reacts, says “Ramayan is just another movie for them”
RAKUL PREET
Wow! Rakul Preet Singh’s Maldives vacation is all about Sun, Sand and Beaches
Ameesha Patel
Audience Perspective! Will Gadar 2 revive Ameesha Patel's career?
Sonnalli Seygall
Shocking! "Is this a wedding reception or a dog show", netizens troll Sonnalli Seygall on bringing dogs at the reception party