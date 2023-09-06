WOAH! Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s recent appearance sparks speculation; netizens say, “She looks pregnant”

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were in a relationship for many years, and the actors didn’t hide it from anyone. After being in a relationship for many years, the couple tied the knot in November 2021, and their wedding pictures and videos had gone viral on social media.

Recently, Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with Ashesh Sajnani, and last night, a wedding reception was organised which was attended by many celebs. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa also attended the reception and happily posed for the paparazzi.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao's sense of humour 'on the same wavelength' as Farah Khan's

While the couple as usual looked stunning together, netizens are speculating that Patralekhaa is pregnant. A netizen commented, “She looks pregnant.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Congratulations pregnant.” One more netizen commented, “Kis kis ko lga rajkumaar ki wife pregnant hai.” Check out the comments below...

While netizens are speculating that Patralekhaa is pregnant, only the couple can tell us whether they are going to become parents soon or not.

Talking about their projects, Rajkummar Rao has films like Mr And Mrs Mahi, Sri, and Stree 2 lined up. He will also be seen in an OTT series titled Guns & Gulaabs. Meanwhile, Patralekhaa has Phule, Wild Wild Punjab, and Where is My Kannadaka. She will also be seen in a web series titled Gulkanda Tales.

So, are you excited for the upcoming projects of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: As she wraps up shoot for 'Sri', Jyothika says she's a huge fan of Rajkummar Rao

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.