WOAH! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to play Lord Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Netizens ask, “What happened to Sai Pallavi?”

MUMBAI: While Adipurush which is based on Ramayana is slated to release this month, there have been reports that filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is also planning to adapt Ramayana for the big screens. When it comes to casting, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will portray the role of Sita, and Hrithik Roshan might play the role of Raavan.

However, now, a recent report states that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been confirmed to play Lord Ram and Sita, and for Raavan, the makers have approached KGF fame actor Yash. While fans of Ranbir and Alia are very happy about the reports, netizens are questioning what happened to Sai Pallavi’s casting.

Also Read: Wow! Ranbir Kapoor to be seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial ‘Stardom’? Read on to know more

A netizen tweeted, “They went from Sai Pallavi to Alia Bhatt in less than an hour.” Another Twitter user wrote, “What happened to Sai Pallavi?” One more Twitter user posted, “Saii Pallavi was good choice..” Check out the tweets below...

Sai Pallavi is one of the biggest names down South, and reportedly, with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, she was supposed to make her Hindi film debut.

Well, who do you think would be good to play Sita in Ramayana, Alia Bhatt or Sai Pallavi? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, today, Alia and Nitesh Tiwari were spotted in the city together, so the report of Alia starring as Sita might turn out to be true.

Also Read: Interesting! Alia Bhatt’s statement on nepotism gets mixed reactions from netizens

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





