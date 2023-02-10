Woah! Raveena Tandon has to say THIS when asked about Akshay Kumar's infidelity

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has always grabbed eyeballs for her fine performances in movies. While the evergreen beauty of the 90s has undoubtedly been a flawless performer and the same can also be depicted in her movies, she is also a doting wife to her husband Anil Thadani.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 17:45
movie_image: 
Tandon

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has always grabbed eyeballs for her fine performances in movies. While the evergreen beauty of the 90s has undoubtedly been a flawless performer and the same can also be depicted in her movies, she is also a doting wife to her husband Anil Thadani. 

Also read -Incredible! Raveena Tandon thinks that her talent helped to take risks by breaking the mold; says ‘I believe I’ve not only survived but thrived in my career’

Recently she opened up on how the husband and wife duo have not discussed their pasts with each other. She also gave a reaction on being asked about Akshay Kumar's infidelity, who the actress was in a relationship with, as per reports.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, the Andaz Apna Apna actress opened up on infidelity in relationships. Stating the importance of faith, love, and honesty, the actress mentioned, “Every relationship, according to me, is based on faith, love, honesty and trust.” When she was asked about the same issue with respect to Akshay Kumar, whom she reportedly was in a relationship with, Raveena said, “I would rather not discuss that.” 

Notably, it is reported that the duo were in a relationship with each other and were also briefly engaged in the 1990s. The two, who are known for their impeccable on-screen chemistry in movies from the 90s, had, however, called off their relationship later.

During the interview, Raveena also stated how she and her husband Anil Thadani have not discussed their pasts and also recalled her first meeting with him. 

“He prefers not to discuss things that are probably very personal to him and his past and I didn’t want to poke, and neither do I (prefer to discuss)” she said and added, “We met and we started talking on August 4, 2003, and by February 2004, we were married.”

Also read - Really! When Raveena Tandon revealed she was ‘torn’ between friends Sridevi and Mona Kapoor

On the work front, Raveena Tandon is set to star in Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) and the movie will call for a reunion of Akshay-Raveena as the two actors will feature in it. Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty will also appear in the film.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Raveena Tandon Anil Thadani Akshay Kumar Rasha Thadani Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 17:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Jennifer Aniston called herself 'fat' before bagging the role of Rachel Green, for which she shed 30 pounds
MUMBAI: Who would say Jennifer Aniston is a 54-year-old actress? Even in her 50s, she looks as gorgeous as ever and can...
Wow! Vicky Kaushal reveals about getting offers to work with wife Katrina Kaif, talks about the prospect of working with her
MUMBAI: Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have already been offered films to star together, but is the duo up...
Wow! Raveena Tandon fondly talks about her adopted daughter Chaya's interfaith wedding, read more
MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon was just 21 when she adopted two little girls – Pooja and Chaya, and in a recent interview, the...
Wow! Ridhi Dogra expresses that she wanted to play Nayanthara's character in Jawan
MUMBAI: Actor Ridhi Dogra, who is currently enjoying the success of her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, revealed that...
Woah! Anil Sharma reveals about the privileges enjoyed by Dharmendra at RK Studios, instead of Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor
MUMBAI: Director Anil Sharma recalled his first-ever meeting with Dharmendra, with whom he’d collaborate several times...
Woah! The dialogue from 'Tiger Ka Message', 'jab tak tiger mara nahi...' is written by Aditya Chopra? Director Maneesh Sharma reveals
MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of this year. Starring the iconic duo Salman Khan and...
Recent Stories
Jennifer
What! Jennifer Aniston called herself 'fat' before bagging the role of Rachel Green, for which she shed 30 pounds
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jennifer
What! Jennifer Aniston called herself 'fat' before bagging the role of Rachel Green, for which she shed 30 pounds
Vicky
Wow! Vicky Kaushal reveals about getting offers to work with wife Katrina Kaif, talks about the prospect of working with her
Raveena
Wow! Raveena Tandon fondly talks about her adopted daughter Chaya's interfaith wedding, read more
Ridhi
Wow! Ridhi Dogra expresses that she wanted to play Nayanthara's character in Jawan
Anil
Woah! Anil Sharma reveals about the privileges enjoyed by Dharmendra at RK Studios, instead of Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor
Aditya
Woah! The dialogue from 'Tiger Ka Message', 'jab tak tiger mara nahi...' is written by Aditya Chopra? Director Maneesh Sharma reveals