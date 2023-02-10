Woah! Raveena Tandon recalls the time she puked after her lips 'brushed' against a co-star

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon is one of the prominent Bollywood actress from the 90s, continues to captivate with her timeless beauty and charisma. Despite the passage of time, she remains a formidable presence in the industry, capable of competing with contemporary actresses.

In a recent revelation, Raveena, who was last seen in the film One Friday Night, disclosed that she adhered to a 'no-kissing policy' throughout her illustrious career. On a personal note, she is happily married to businessman Anil Thadani, and the couple is blessed with two children, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan.

During a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Raveena Tandon was questioned about her decision to avoid on-screen kisses. In her response, the actress revealed that she consistently declined scenes that made her feel uncomfortable on screen. She further told that in the past, there were no formal contracts specifying such scenes in films.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Raveena Tandon recalls an uncomfortable incident from her past film shoot. She recounted a scene in which she had to engage in a bit of rough handling with a male actor.

During this sequence, there was an inadvertent moment when their lips brushed against each other, causing Raveena to feel uncomfortable and nauseated. In response to the unintentional situation, the actor involved also extended an apology to Raveena.

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, is poised to step into the world of Bollywood, following in her mother's illustrious footsteps.

When questioned about Rasha's stance on performing intimate scenes on screen, Raveena offered a heartfelt response. She conveyed that the decision ultimately hinges on Rasha's comfort level, emphasizing that it's entirely her choice to make if she feels inclined to do such scenes.

