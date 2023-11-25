Woah! Salman Khan finally reacts to the box office numbers of Tiger 3

A debate around Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town, which asserts how Salman Khan’s film could not live up to the expectations of the previous two Tiger films and did not match up to the level of the other Spy Universe film this year – Pathaan.
Salman

MUMBAI: A debate around Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town, which asserts how Salman Khan’s film could not live up to the expectations of the previous two Tiger films and did not match up to the level of the other Spy Universe film this year – Pathaan. Now, the superstar himself talked about the numbers

Earlier, in a media interaction, the Tiger superstar mentioned that he expects audiences to return to the theater after the World Cup. He even appreciated them for turning up in theaters on the day of Diwali Puja.

Now, the actor talked about the economics of the box office collection of a film. While earlier, he appreciated the movie for working so well on the opening day, this time, he supported his Spy thriller to churn out one of the biggest Diwali opening numbers at the box office.

He even asserted that the figure was similar to that of his previous Diwali blockbuster, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. However, he did not defend the further decline in numbers Tiger 3 saw once the festival period was over.

Tiger Threequel opened at the Box Office with a 44.5 crore collection and saw a sharp decline after the festival period. Currently, the film stands at 259.83 crore and aims to close the lifetime run at 275+ crore. This will be much less than his previous Tiger film, Tiger Zinda Hai.

During an interview with India Today, Salman Khan admitted, “By the grace of god, I can bring in Friday, Saturday, and Sunday because of the way the fans are with me. After that, the film also has to be on that level that they want to go and see the film again. That’s how the film makes the numbers when people go and watch the film twice or thrice.”

Salman Khan, however, talked about his highs and lows and the parameters he uses to judge his success. He mentioned how his lows might be someone else’s highs since there are so many talented people out there who do not get to do what he does every day.

The actor felt content with all the love and admiration people have showered upon Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, with Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance as Pathaan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Woah! Salman Khan reacts to spin-off of Tiger 3, revolving around Katrina Kaif's Zoya's character
MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3, which was released earlier this month, is one of the much-awaited films of the year...
Woah! The most expensive ticket being sold of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is THIS whooping amount, read to find out
MUMBAI: Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, is one of the most-...
Rest in peace! YouTuber Malti Devi found dead, family alleges murder by in-laws over dowry
MUMBAI: Popular Bhojpuri YouTuber Malti Devi was found hanging at the house of her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Sant...
Wow! Meet Bollywood star Randeep Hooda’s wife-to-be Lin Laishram, actress and founder of a jewellery brand; Know here more!
MUMBAI: Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda, congratulations. The couple is scheduled to tie the knot in Imphal on November...
Shocking! Did you know? THIS actor was Meghna Gulzar’s first choice for Sam Bahadur before Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI: In Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a real-life hero. The movie's trailer has...
