Must Read! With Tiger 3 getting mixed response, Here is what we need from the Spy universe movies

We can see a movie Tiger 3 getting some amazing response from the fans and audience but there are many who are not happy with the movie, today let us discuss what actually spy Universe need to work on
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 11/20/2023 - 14:19
movie_image: 
Tiger

MUMBAI: Movie Tiger 3 that has Salman Khan in the leading role is the major talk of the town, the movie has hit the big screen finally and it is getting some mix to positive response from the fans and audience, on one side we can see many people are praising and appreciating the movie and the actor, on the other hand there are many who are not happy with the story line and they are finding the movie very average.

Having said that let us discuss few points today where Spy universe really needs to work on

Better writer

Spy Universe really needs to bring some good writers on board, as we see the storyline of the movie Tiger 3, it was strictly average and it was below the expectation, it should be matching the benchmark set by movies like War and Pathaan.

To move over from India Pakistan conflict

We have often seen many spy movies which are based on the India Pakistan conflict, which is too old now, they should now come up with something new and something different. The India Pakistan conflict is over done now and people are now bored to see such content on the big screen.

Need some good directors

What we have seen in the movie War and Pathaan is the brilliant work of the director Siddharth Anand, on the other hand we have seen some great work of director Kabir Khan in the movie Ek Tha Tiger and Ali Abbas Zafar for Tiger Zinda Hai but unfortunately Maneesh Sharma could not match that level and spy Universe need some good directors to set the benchmark higher every time.

Better villains

After a benchmark set by villains like Tiger Shroff in the movie War and John Abraham in the movie Pathaan, we were expecting good work coming from the side of the actor Emtaan Hashmi in Tiger 3, but sadly his work was not appreciated and we could see that impact of the villain in the movie, so the Spy universe should bring some great villains which look powerful on screen.

Indeed these are the few points where we feel Spy Universe should work on to deliver some great blockbusters and raise the bar every time, what are your views on these points and how did you like the movie Tiger 3, do let us know in the comment section below.

