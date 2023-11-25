Woah! Salman Khan reacts to spin-off of Tiger 3, revolving around Katrina Kaif's Zoya's character

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3, which was released earlier this month, is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), it is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Salman and Katrina Kaif join together once again to perform some high-octane action sequences and romance.

With the film creating significant ripples at the box office, fans are now clamoring for a spin-off centered around Katrina’s depiction of Zoya more fervently than ever.

Zoya stands out as a defining character in contemporary Indian spy films, establishing a new standard and showcasing a female character involved in high-octane stunts, using her physical prowess to dismantle a gang of antagonists.

Katrina, in fact, also recently shared that she’s looking forward to a spin-off of her character, which will mark the first YRF spy film to be headlined solely by a female actor. Now Salman Khan is reacting to the fan’s demand for a spin-off of Katrina’s character.

During a conversation with News 18 Showsha, superstar Salman Khan, who plays the titular character of Tiger in the popular action franchise, says that he too is excited by the idea of a Zoya spin-off.

He commented that including Tiger in the film was essential for Zoya’s completeness. He stated that Tiger would need to make an appearance to save the day and conclude the climax, even if his presence was not constant throughout the entire film.

Certainly, Salman Khan has a conceptualization of how he envisions the spin-off, with a specific desire for a memorable introduction scene reminiscent of those in “Ek Tha Tiger,” “Tiger Zinda Hai,” and “Tiger 3.”

Talking about it, he remarks, “An introduction scene of Tiger where he’s doing an action sequence somewhere else, a telephone call featuring him and a hook close to the interval would be necessary and important.”

The actor, who will soon begin the shoot of Tiger VS Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, further continues, “I would also like to see Tiger landing up in the climax scene wherein Zoya needs him to help her complete a mission. Tiger should make sure that he and Zoya complete the task.”

Stating his reason for the same, Salman says, “Tiger and Zoya have become so synonymous to one another, and me with Zoya and Zoya without me will feel incomplete.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made their initial on-screen appearance in the comedy film “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya” in 2005. Since then, they have been cast together in films such as “Bharat” (2019) and “Partner” (2007), among several others. Their captivating chemistry has undoubtedly resonated with fans, creating anticipation for their upcoming collaborations.

