Woah! Salman Khan reacts to spin-off of Tiger 3, revolving around Katrina Kaif's Zoya's character

Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3, which was released earlier this month, is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), it is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 22:20
movie_image: 
Salman

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3, which was released earlier this month, is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), it is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Salman and Katrina Kaif join together once again to perform some high-octane action sequences and romance.

With the film creating significant ripples at the box office, fans are now clamoring for a spin-off centered around Katrina’s depiction of Zoya more fervently than ever. 

Also read - Woah! Katrina Kaif reveals how 'unpredictable' Salman Khan can be on sets, read to know more

Zoya stands out as a defining character in contemporary Indian spy films, establishing a new standard and showcasing a female character involved in high-octane stunts, using her physical prowess to dismantle a gang of antagonists.

Katrina, in fact, also recently shared that she’s looking forward to a spin-off of her character, which will mark the first YRF spy film to be headlined solely by a female actor. Now Salman Khan is reacting to the fan’s demand for a spin-off of Katrina’s character.

During a conversation with News 18 Showsha, superstar Salman Khan, who plays the titular character of Tiger in the popular action franchise, says that he too is excited by the idea of a Zoya spin-off. 

He commented that including Tiger in the film was essential for Zoya’s completeness. He stated that Tiger would need to make an appearance to save the day and conclude the climax, even if his presence was not constant throughout the entire film.

Certainly, Salman Khan has a conceptualization of how he envisions the spin-off, with a specific desire for a memorable introduction scene reminiscent of those in “Ek Tha Tiger,” “Tiger Zinda Hai,” and “Tiger 3.” 

Talking about it, he remarks, “An introduction scene of Tiger where he’s doing an action sequence somewhere else, a telephone call featuring him and a hook close to the interval would be necessary and important.”

The actor, who will soon begin the shoot of Tiger VS Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, further continues, “I would also like to see Tiger landing up in the climax scene wherein Zoya needs him to help her complete a mission. Tiger should make sure that he and Zoya complete the task.” 

Stating his reason for the same, Salman says, “Tiger and Zoya have become so synonymous to one another, and me with Zoya and Zoya without me will feel incomplete.”

Also read - Woah! Katrina Kaif reveals how 'unpredictable' Salman Khan can be on sets, read to know more

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made their initial on-screen appearance in the comedy film “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya” in 2005. Since then, they have been cast together in films such as “Bharat” (2019) and “Partner” (2007), among several others. Their captivating chemistry has undoubtedly resonated with fans, creating anticipation for their upcoming collaborations.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Koimoi 

 

Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Tiger 3 Emraan Hashmi YRF Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Zoya Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 22:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Salman Khan finally reacts to the box office numbers of Tiger 3
MUMBAI: A debate around Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town, which asserts how Salman Khan’s film could not live up...
Woah! Salman Khan reacts to spin-off of Tiger 3, revolving around Katrina Kaif's Zoya's character
MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3, which was released earlier this month, is one of the much-awaited films of the year...
Woah! The most expensive ticket being sold of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is THIS whooping amount, read to find out
MUMBAI: Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, is one of the most-...
Rest in peace! YouTuber Malti Devi found dead, family alleges murder by in-laws over dowry
MUMBAI: Popular Bhojpuri YouTuber Malti Devi was found hanging at the house of her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Sant...
Wow! Meet Bollywood star Randeep Hooda’s wife-to-be Lin Laishram, actress and founder of a jewellery brand; Know here more!
MUMBAI: Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda, congratulations. The couple is scheduled to tie the knot in Imphal on November...
Shocking! Did you know? THIS actor was Meghna Gulzar’s first choice for Sam Bahadur before Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI: In Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a real-life hero. The movie's trailer has...
Recent Stories
Salman
Woah! Salman Khan finally reacts to the box office numbers of Tiger 3
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman
Woah! Salman Khan finally reacts to the box office numbers of Tiger 3
Ranbir
Woah! The most expensive ticket being sold of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is THIS whooping amount, read to find out
Randeep
Wow! Meet Bollywood star Randeep Hooda’s wife-to-be Lin Laishram, actress and founder of a jewellery brand; Know here more!
Meghna
Shocking! Did you know? THIS actor was Meghna Gulzar’s first choice for Sam Bahadur before Vicky Kaushal
12th Fail
Wow! 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey announces Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film's submission for Oscars; Says ‘My heart is full. I couldn’t have asked…’
Randeep Hooda
Woah! Randeep Hooda confirms his wedding, shares the wedding invite, check it out