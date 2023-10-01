Woah! Sania Mirza shares inside photos, reveals the gift given to guests by Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha at their wedding

MUMBAI: Sania Mirza recently attended the lavish wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha and on Saturday, the actor shared a series of photos on her social media, which also included a few photos from the wedding.

Captioned as “September Photo Dump,” Sania shared a photo of a customised handkerchief that was handed to the guests in Udaipur.

The photo showed Sania holding a small plastic basket full of petals, a hand fan, and a white handkerchief with a message attached to it. The message read, “Should our wedding cause you to shed a tear, use this handkerchief to make it disappear.”

Earlier, Sania had shared a picture with Raghav and Parineeti from their wedding day. Sending out virtual wishes to the newlyweds, she wrote in the caption, “Congratulations to my dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88. May your new chapter be as beautiful as your wedding was. love you always Parriii .. Agguuu forever.”

Parineeti and Raghav got married in Udaipur on September 24 and returned to his New Delhi home the next day. Parineeti was welcomed at the AAP politician’s residence with dhol. The two-day-long wedding festivities were attended by close friends and family members.

Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra could not attend the wedding festivities. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, who was attending the wedding gave “work and shooting” as the reason behind Priyanka’s absence.

After the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav released a joint statement, expressing gratitude towards everyone for blessing them. The note written on behalf of Parineeti read, “Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life’s been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we’ve been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts.”

She added, “As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you’re all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn’t have been more thankful.”

