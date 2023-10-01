Woah! Sania Mirza shares inside photos, reveals the gift given to guests by Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha at their wedding

Sania Mirza recently attended the lavish wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha and on Saturday, the actor shared a series of photos on her social media, which also included a few photos from the wedding.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 23:55
movie_image: 
Sania

MUMBAI: Sania Mirza recently attended the lavish wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha and on Saturday, the actor shared a series of photos on her social media, which also included a few photos from the wedding. 

Also read -What! Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s divorce rumors resurface after the latter modifies his Instagram bio

Captioned as “September Photo Dump,” Sania shared a photo of a customised handkerchief that was handed to the guests in Udaipur.

The photo showed Sania holding a small plastic basket full of petals, a hand fan, and a white handkerchief with a message attached to it. The message read, “Should our wedding cause you to shed a tear, use this handkerchief to make it disappear.”

Earlier, Sania had shared a picture with Raghav and Parineeti from their wedding day. Sending out virtual wishes to the newlyweds, she wrote in the caption, “Congratulations to my dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88. May your new chapter be as beautiful as your wedding was. love you always Parriii .. Agguuu forever.”

Parineeti and Raghav got married in Udaipur on September 24 and returned to his New Delhi home the next day. Parineeti was welcomed at the AAP politician’s residence with dhol. The two-day-long wedding festivities were attended by close friends and family members. 

Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra could not attend the wedding festivities. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, who was attending the wedding gave “work and shooting” as the reason behind Priyanka’s absence.

After the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav released a joint statement, expressing gratitude towards everyone for blessing them. The note written on behalf of Parineeti read, “Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life’s been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we’ve been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts.”

Also read -What! Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s divorce rumors resurface after the latter modifies his Instagram bio

She added, “As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you’re all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn’t have been more thankful.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 
 

Sania Mirza Parineeti Chopra RAGHAV CHADHA Priyanka Chopra Jonas Madhu Chopra Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 23:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Sania Mirza shares inside photos, reveals the gift given to guests by Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha at their wedding
MUMBAI: Sania Mirza recently attended the lavish wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha and on Saturday, the...
Woah! Amid the hype of Salaar vs Dunki, Prabhas prepares to beat Shah Rukh Khan at the box office, comes up with a promotional strategy
MUMBAI: It's going to be the clash of titans as Saalar and Dunki will be releasing on the same day, which is December...
Must read! Archana Gautam opens up on being manhandled in Delhi, 'they slapped me, kicked my father'
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam gained popularity for her stint in this controversial show. With her on-and-...
Wow! Ritesh Agarwal to join the judges' panel on Shark Tank season 3, read to know more about him
MUMBAI: The popular show, Shark Tank India is returning with its third season. After two successful seasons that gave...
Wow! Abhishek Malhan gives us a tour of his new abode, take a look
MUMBAI: In Abhishek Malhan's previous vlogs, he mentioned that his family is soon going to shift to someplace else in a...
Exclusive! "I cannot relive any of my mom's character, but if ever got a chance to be a part of any remake, it would be Kasam" - Paloma
MUMBAI: Movie Dono is all set to hit the big screen which marks acting debut of Rajveer Deol, son of superstar Sunny...
Recent Stories
Sania
Woah! Sania Mirza shares inside photos, reveals the gift given to guests by Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha at their wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salaar
Woah! Amid the hype of Salaar vs Dunki, Prabhas prepares to beat Shah Rukh Khan at the box office, comes up with a promotional strategy
Kasam" Paloma
Exclusive! "I cannot relive any of my mom's character, but if ever got a chance to be a part of any remake, it would be Kasam" - Paloma
Tiger
Must Read! Here's what you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Tiger 3, it is inspired from THIS movie
Rajveer
Exclusive! My father always advised me, "Keep making your mistakes, learn from them and work on your craft, always" - Rajveer Deol
Shilpa Shetty
Trolled! "Why wear a dress you can't handle", netizens troll actress Shilpa Shetty in this new video
Pooja Entertainmnets
Pooja Entertainmnets’s Ganapath; A Hero Is Born Gets Love from South Superstars: From Megastar Chiranjeevi to Prithviraj Sukumaram, Superstars from the South Share the Teaser of the Actioner