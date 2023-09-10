Woah! Sanjay Dutt reveals about the activities he indulged in while his time in jail

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt,who will next be seen in the Tamil film Leo, has opened up about the time he spent in Pune’s Yerwada Jail.

Sanjay, who was arrested for possession of arms which were a part of the consignment used in the 1993 blasts, was sentenced to five years jail. On the show Star vs Food Survival hosted by chef Ranveer Brar, the actor revealed how he made the most out of his jail time.

He said, “The first time I went to jail if you see the photographs outside Thane jail – Anna, Akshay, Ajay, Shah Rukh, everybody came and wished me well. I had no respite from serving jail time, so why overthink it? I had to make up my mind that yes I had to go. I have to face it. In six years, I faced it, managed it, made the most out of it, and learned from it. I used that time to learn cooking, scriptures, and working out. I came out with a better physique.”

Sanjay Dutt was accompanied by his friend and actor Suniel Shetty on the show. Talking about Bollywood during the 80s vs now, the actor said, “There was so much bonding amongst all of us. We were so together. We worked in so many movies together.”

According to the makers, on Star vs Food Survival, Sanjay and Suneil along with Chef Brar “will traverse through the pristine, untouched terrains of rural Coorg. They test their mental and physical resilience over a stretch of 15 km, where they must prepare two entire meals while tackling several challenges along the way.”

Sharing his experience on the show, Sanjay Dutt said, “After my delightful journey on Star vs Food Survival, I’ve uncovered a fresh recipe for life—one that revolves around relishing each moment with loved ones and savouring the bonds we share. Collaborating with my dear friend Suniel Shetty has infused this experience with a special essence, rekindling precious memories that I’ll cherish for a lifetime. Food, friendship, and laughter—truly the perfect ingredients for a beautiful life.”

The episode, featuring Sanjay and Suniel, will air on October 9 at 9 pm on Discovery Channel, and on discovery+.

