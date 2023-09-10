Woah! Sanjay Dutt reveals about the activities he indulged in while his time in jail

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt,who will next be seen in the Tamil film Leo, has opened up about the time he spent in Pune’s Yerwada Jail. Sanjay, who was arrested for possession of arms which were a part of the consignment used in the 1993 blasts, was sentenced to five years jail.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 03:30
movie_image: 
SANJAY DUTT

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt,who will next be seen in the Tamil film Leo, has opened up about the time he spent in Pune’s Yerwada Jail. 

Also read - Throwback! The time when Sanjay Dutt was so high on drugs, he woke up hungry two days later

Sanjay, who was arrested for possession of arms which were a part of the consignment used in the 1993 blasts, was sentenced to five years jail. On the show Star vs Food Survival hosted by chef Ranveer Brar, the actor revealed how he made the most out of his jail time. 

He said, “The first time I went to jail if you see the photographs outside Thane jail – Anna, Akshay, Ajay, Shah Rukh, everybody came and wished me well. I had no respite from serving jail time, so why overthink it? I had to make up my mind that yes I had to go. I have to face it. In six years, I faced it, managed it, made the most out of it, and learned from it. I used that time to learn cooking, scriptures, and working out. I came out with a better physique.”

Sanjay Dutt was accompanied by his friend and actor Suniel Shetty on the show. Talking about Bollywood during the 80s vs now, the actor said, “There was so much bonding amongst all of us. We were so together. We worked in so many movies together.”

According to the makers, on Star vs Food Survival, Sanjay and Suneil along with Chef Brar “will traverse through the pristine, untouched terrains of rural Coorg. They test their mental and physical resilience over a stretch of 15 km, where they must prepare two entire meals while tackling several challenges along the way.”

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Sanjay Dutt becomes favourite of South filmmakers for villainous roles

Sharing his experience on the show, Sanjay Dutt said, “After my delightful journey on Star vs Food Survival, I’ve uncovered a fresh recipe for life—one that revolves around relishing each moment with loved ones and savouring the bonds we share. Collaborating with my dear friend Suniel Shetty has infused this experience with a special essence, rekindling precious memories that I’ll cherish for a lifetime. Food, friendship, and laughter—truly the perfect ingredients for a beautiful life.”

The episode, featuring Sanjay and Suniel, will air on October 9 at 9 pm on Discovery Channel, and on discovery+.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

Sanjay Dutt Leo star vs food survival Ranveer Brar Akshay Kumar Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 03:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, an actor best known for her role in "The Archies," claimed on Wednesday that her parents,...
What! Shah Rukh Khan said THIS when Atlee was scared of getting photographed with him before the shooting of Jawan
MUMBAI: Despite being in theatres for 30 days, Atlee Kumar’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is still pulling in...
Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav: Love! Parvati is determined to be with Mahadev
MUMBAI:  COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Exclusive! “The thing is that they are beautifully projecting every character and the casting is done so well that every character fits the role they are playing", Jaswinder Gardner aka Queen Mainavati talks about Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav’s success an
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Aarohi feels guilty about not telling Akshara and Abhimanyu a big secret
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara opens up on the kind of roles he is looking forward to after Imlie Season 2, says, ''I am seeking for primary as well as lead roles and I am open to taking up projects on any platforms''
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie has been working wonders ever since it took a leap last year and the makers introduced...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Suhana Khan
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
Rukh
What! Shah Rukh Khan said THIS when Atlee was scared of getting photographed with him before the shooting of Jawan
Salman
Must Read! Have a look at the slapping incidents of actors that went viral over the time
SAPNA SIKARWAR
Must read! May I Come In Madam actress Sapna Sikarwar talks about comedy being an important part of her life, read more
THALAPATHY VIJAY
What! Thalapathy Vijay once filed a law suit against his parents, here's why
Ravi Kishan
Woah! Ravi Kishan reveals his shocking experiences working with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, read more