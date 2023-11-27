Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal got hitched to business tycoon Aman Mehta; Check out the PICs here!

MUMBAI: Sharmin Saigal, the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recently got married! The director of the multinational pharmaceutical company Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aman Mehta, and the actress rumored to have become engaged earlier this year, are now legally married. Sharmin Segal has shared lovely photos from her wedding ceremony on social media.

Sharmin Segal looked amazing on the big day as she wore a mauve lehenga that was elaborately embroidered and cutwork on the elbow-length sleeved blouse and the lehenga itself. She accessorized the trousseau with a matching maang tikka and a necklace made of pearls and kundan. Aman opted for an ivory sherwani.

On her Instagram stories, Sharmin Segal posted a photo from the wedding ceremony. Seated in the mandap, the couple was visible holding hands. She captioned it, saying, “The best moment of my life with the love of my life You are stuck with me FOR LIFE @amansmehta.” Bella Bhansali Segal, Sharmin's mother, was in another picture with them.

Their pre-wedding festivities began in Italy a few days ago. A handful of gorgeous photos from the celebration were shared by their friends. Other pictures featured Sharmin showcasing her artistic mehendi design.

Among the unique designs, one features a puppy, and another features a pizza.

The daughter of Bella Bhansali Segal and Deepak Segal, Sharmin Segal made her screen debut in the 2019 film Malaal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and costarring Meezan Jafri. Following Malaal, Sharmin expanded her career into acting after working closely with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an assistant director on films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the horror-comedy Atithi Bhooto Bhava, she played a lead role. Her next endeavor is the period drama Heeramandi, an OTT series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Credit- News 18