Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal got hitched to business tycoon Aman Mehta; Check out the PICs here!

The director of the multinational pharmaceutical company Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aman Mehta, and the actress rumored to have become engaged earlier this year, are now legally married. Sharmin Segal has shared lovely photos from her wedding ceremony on social media.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 16:22
movie_image: 
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

MUMBAI: Sharmin Saigal, the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recently got married! The director of the multinational pharmaceutical company Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aman Mehta, and the actress rumored to have become engaged earlier this year, are now legally married. Sharmin Segal has shared lovely photos from her wedding ceremony on social media.

(Also read: Soulful! Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his beauty his music holds )

Sharmin Segal looked amazing on the big day as she wore a mauve lehenga that was elaborately embroidered and cutwork on the elbow-length sleeved blouse and the lehenga itself. She accessorized the trousseau with a matching maang tikka and a necklace made of pearls and kundan. Aman opted for an ivory sherwani.

On her Instagram stories, Sharmin Segal posted a photo from the wedding ceremony. Seated in the mandap, the couple was visible holding hands. She captioned it, saying, “The best moment of my life with the love of my life You are stuck with me FOR LIFE @amansmehta.” Bella Bhansali Segal, Sharmin's mother, was in another picture with them.

Their pre-wedding festivities began in Italy a few days ago. A handful of gorgeous photos from the celebration were shared by their friends. Other pictures featured Sharmin showcasing her artistic mehendi design. 

Among the unique designs, one features a puppy, and another features a pizza.

The daughter of Bella Bhansali Segal and Deepak Segal, Sharmin Segal made her screen debut in the 2019 film Malaal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and costarring Meezan Jafri. Following Malaal, Sharmin expanded her career into acting after working closely with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an assistant director on films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the horror-comedy Atithi Bhooto Bhava, she played a lead role. Her next endeavor is the period drama Heeramandi, an OTT series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

(Also read: Soulful! Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his beauty his music holds )

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Ranbir Kapoor Ranveer Singh Ram Leela Bombay Velvet Band Baaja Baarat Brahmastra Animal Deepika Padukone Movie News Heeramandi Manisha Koirala Sonakshi Sinha Aditi Rao Hydari Richa Chadha Sanjeeda Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 16:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Here’s all you need to know about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 winner Albert Kabo Lepcha; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI : After three months of intense work and riveting performances, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 participants had their...
Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Is KhanZaadi telling the truth about her health issues or not? A video of a doctor claiming its truth surfaces online!
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is becoming popular. It has been performing well on the TRP charts and is one of the most-watched...
Aww…Mouni Roy wishes Aashka Goradia on her birthday; says 'Your beauty as a new mom shines brightly'
MUMBAI : Aashka Goradia is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Indian television industry.She has been a part...
Oh No! Kanguva: Suriya recommended taking two-week hiatus from acting following an on-set injury
MUMBAI : Suriya's highly anticipated movie Kanguva has been in the news for a number of reasons currently in production...
OMG! Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande get into a heated argument, call each other 'fake' in the Bigg Boss 17 house
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has...
What! Did Yash Chopra lock Rani Mukerji's parents up when she rejected one of his films? The actress reveals
MUMBAI : Widely regarded as one of the most influential Bollywood filmmakers of all time, Yash Chopra started wearing...
Recent Stories
YASH CHOPRA
What! Did Yash Chopra lock Rani Mukerji's parents up when she rejected one of his films? The actress reveals
Latest Video
Related Stories
YASH CHOPRA
What! Did Yash Chopra lock Rani Mukerji's parents up when she rejected one of his films? The actress reveals
Rani Mukerji
OMG! Rani Mukerji reveals after the release of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, there were many divorces, “It is very important to talk about…”
rajveer deol
Happy Birthday! Its Karan Deol’s birthday and Rajveer Deol has the sweetest message for his elder brother, check it out
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia
Must read! Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to get married soon? The actor's cryptic response sparks speculation
Sam Bahadur
Kya Baat Hai! This is how much time it took to make Sam Bahadur, THIS is how Vicky Kaushal’s QnA session go
Sunny Deol
Criticism! Sunny Deol faces over laughing at Raj Kumar Kohli's prayer meet; Netizens call him ‘Shameless’