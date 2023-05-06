WOAH! Sara Ali Khan makes Ibrahim Ali Khan safely sit in the car; while some netizens call it ‘overacting’, some say ‘badi bahen ka pyaar’

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, has done a very good business at the box office in its first weekend. Recently, Sara along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan visited a theatre in Mumbai to see the reactions of the audiences.

Outside the theatre Sara and Ibrahim were seen posing for the paparazzi, and later when the former was posing alone, the latter tried to give her some space. However, when the car came, Sara called Ibrahim’s name and made him sit safely in the car.

Also Read: WOW! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer shows an excellent growth over the weekend

Well, this is something any elder sister would do, but of course, we have a few netizens who felt that Sara was overacting. A netizen commented, “Overacting ka khazana…!!! So extraaa.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Acting kr rhi hai saaf pta chal rha h.” One netizen wrote, “50 rupya kaat Overacting ka.”

While some netizens trolled, some were impressed with her gesture. A netizen commented, “Wow this is so cute.. the way she said baba ibrahim..” Another Instagram user wrote, “Aise hi nhi badi bahen maa saman hoti hai . kyunki wo maa jaisi pyaar bhi krti h.” Check out the comments below...

Well, Sara and Ibrahim are undoubtedly one of the cutest siblings we have in the industry. Their videos on social media grab everyone’s attention.

While Sara is slowly making a mark in the industry, Ibrahim is all set for his debut as well. The actor will be reportedly seen in a movie which is produced by Karan Johar and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol.

While Kajol confirmed that she is doing the film, it is not yet officially announced by the makers.

Also Read: WOW! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer shows an excellent growth over the weekend

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.