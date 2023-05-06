WOW! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer shows an excellent growth over the weekend

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke took a very good opening at the box office and it further showed a great jump at the ticket windows over the weekend. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 10:50
movie_image: 
shows an excellent growth over the weekend

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had a decent pre-release buzz. The trailer and the songs had grabbed everyone’s attention, however, everyone was keen to know whether these two young stars will be able to get audiences to the theaters or not, but well, after a dull phase of a few weeks, the Hindi film industry is back with a bang.

Zara Hatka Zara Bachke took a very good start at the box office by collecting Rs. 5.49 crore on day 1. As the reviews and the word of mouth were positive, it was expected that the movie will show growth at the box office.

Also Read:  Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer takes a very good start, more than expected

On Saturday and Sunday, the film collected Rs. 7.20 crore and Rs. 9.90 crore at the box office respectively, taking the first weekend total to Rs. 22.59 crore which is excellent for a mid-budget movie. The growth over the weekend proved that the audience is ready to watch good films and it is once again proved that content is the king.

The excellent weekend collection of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is surely a sigh of relief for the industry. However now, all eyes are on Monday. If the movie stays stable on Monday and further on weekdays, we have a hit on the cards.

Also, with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke getting an excellent weekend is proof that if young actors like Sara and Vicky star in good films, audiences will watch it and even appreciate their talent.

Have you watched Zara Hatke Zara Bachke? If yes, let us know your review in the comments below...

Also Read:  Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is a timepass film with a good amount of laughter, drama and emotions

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan
