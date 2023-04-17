Woah! Sharvari Wagh to enter YRF's Spy Universe? Netizens have mixed reactions to this news

Sharvari Wagh made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2. Now, a latest report suggests that she will be entering the YRF Spy Universe. Read on to know more...
movie_image: 
Sharvari Wagh

MUMBAI : Sharvari Wagh made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2. While the film failed to make a mark at the box office, the actress received a good response for her performance in the movie. There have been reports that she is a part of a movie titled Maharaja which will mark the debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. However, there’s no official announcement about it yet.

Meanwhile, a latest report suggests that she will be entering the YRF Spy Universe. Till now, we have watched Kabir (War, Hrithik Roshan), Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), and Tiger (Salman Khan) in the spy universe. There have been strong reports about War 2 and Pathaan vs Tiger movie, but none of the films have been officially announced.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr-starrer 'War 2' set to start shooting in November

Now, it is not yet revealed which YRF Spy Universe movie Sharvari will star in, but netizens feel that she will be seen in War 2, and they have mixed reactions to her casting in the universe.

A Twitter user wrote, “I knew it. Better not make her romance HR. Team member is good.” Another netizen wrote, “Now I think War 2 is going to be a flop.” One more Twitter user posted, “Wow this girl is going places @SharvariWagh14.” Check out the comments below...



Movies being made under YRF’s Spy Universe have been making it to the headlines for multiple reasons. After the success of Pathaan, the moviegoers are also looking forward to more action-oriented films.

Talking about Sharvari, apart from Bunty Aur Babli 2, the actress had starred in The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye.

Also Read: Sexy! Check out some of the hot pictures of Sharvari Wagh

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

