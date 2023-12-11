Woah! Sharvari Wagh shares fan girl moment with Madhuri Dixit; Expresses admiration for the actress as she ‘grown up’ watching her films

Sharvari, a passionate fan of Madhuri Dixit, recently had an exciting meeting. At one function, she was able to sit next to Madhuri. Since she was a little child, Sharvari has watched Madhuri's films and looked up to her as an idol. In reality, Sharvari's love for Madhuri led her to begin taking Kathak classes.
MUMBAI: Sharvari Wagh, regarded as one of Bollywood's most gifted actors, made her feature debut in YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021. Sharvari, a passionate fan of Madhuri Dixit, recently had an exciting meeting. At one function, she was able to sit next to Madhuri. Since she was a little child, Sharvari has watched Madhuri's films and looked up to her as an idol. In reality, Sharvari's love for Madhuri led her to begin taking Kathak classes. The actress talked candidly recently about meeting Madhuri Dixit at the function.

Sharvari Wagh recently said in a statement that she had met Madhuri Dixit at a recent function. She revealed that Madhuri Dixit, who grew up in a Maharashtrian family, was the epitome of the ideal Bollywood heroine. She stated, “I’ve grown up watching all her movies, I’ve come home and tried to learn every hook step of her songs.”

She went on to say that it seemed like a dream to be sitting next to Madhuri Dixit at the occasion. Speaking to her in Marathi was the highlight of the evening for her. Sharvari thought there was a lot to learn from Madhuri because of her simplicity, grace, and love. She continued, “I asked her for a selfie after mustering a lot of courage. Though my hands were shaking, my heart was smiling.”

Following her work as an assistant director on films like as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Sharvari started her acting career in 2020 with The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Lie, Kabir Khan's historical battle web series. After that, she made her feature film debut in association with Yash Raj Films with Bunty Aur Babli 2. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, and Saif Ali Khan were in this film.

Her next films include Vedaa, which is directed by Nikkhil Advani and features her costarring with John Abraham, and Maharaja, in which she costars with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. Sharvari will also be joining Alia Bhatt in the upcoming episode of the YRF spy series. She will participate in a rigorous three-month training program that focuses on action scenes to prepare for her role. Instruction in mixed martial arts will be part of this program.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –Pinkvilla

