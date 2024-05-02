Woah! Sunil Dutt's Remarkable Journey from B.E.S.T. Buses to Bollywood Stardom

Explore the inspiring journey of Sunil Dutt, from working on B.E.S.T. buses to creating a world record with 'Yaadein' and selling his house for his son, Sanjay Dutt.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 00:15
movie_image: 
Sunil

MUMBAI: The life story of Sunil Dutt, a versatile figure in Hindi cinema, unfolds as a remarkable journey filled with challenges, determination, and ultimate success. From humble beginnings working on B.E.S.T. buses to achieving stardom in Bollywood, Sunil Dutt's life is a testament to resilience and talent.

Sunil Dutt's journey took a pivotal turn during the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. Forced to leave his home at the age of 18, he worked as a Havildar in the Army for a year before pursuing studies in Mumbai. To support his college expenses, Dutt took up night shifts at the B.E.S.T. transportation company, managing buses and navigating a financially challenging phase.

During his college days, Sunil Dutt ventured into theater and worked on a radio channel, interviewing film stars. His foray into films commenced when he got a chance to work on the sets of Dilip Kumar's film. Despite a screen test and an initial offer, he rejected the opportunity for his mother's sake, adhering to a promise.

Also Read: There is a very special connection of Sunil Dutt with me: Paresh Rawal

Sunil Dutt's breakthrough came with the 1957 film 'Mother India,' where he portrayed the character of Birju, Nargis's son. This role catapulted him to overnight stardom, and he went on to feature in numerous hit films, solidifying his position in the industry.

In 1964, Sunil Dutt achieved a unique feat with the film 'Yaadein.' He took on the roles of writer, director, producer, and actor, appearing alone throughout the film. This cinematic endeavor earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, showcasing Sunil Dutt's multifaceted talents.

The actor faced challenging times, including financial struggles, which led him to sell his house. However, his unwavering commitment to his family, especially during his son Sanjay Dutt's difficult period after the Mumbai bomb blasts, showcased Sunil Dutt's resilience and love for his kin.

Sunil Dutt's legacy extends beyond his acting career; it encompasses his multifaceted contributions to the film industry, his ability to overcome adversity, and his enduring impact on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Anita Pradhan and Sunil Dutt JOIN the cast of &Tv's Dusri Maa

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: DNA

    
 

Sunil Dutt Bollywood 'Mother India ' 'Yaadein ' B.E.S.T. Buses Resilience Financial Struggles Sanjay Dutt Guinness Book of World Records Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 00:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fascinating! Sushmita Sen Immersed in Aarya's Emotions: "I Feel Aarya's Pain as It's My Own"
MUMBAI: As the highly anticipated 'Aarya Antim Vaar' draws near, Sushmita Sen, the lead actress of the International...
Sad! From Bollywood Films to Security Guard: The Unseen Struggles of Actor Savi Sidhu
MUMBAI: Savi Sidhu, once a promising actor who shared the screen with Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann...
Amazing! Arushi Sharma's Rollercoaster Journey from 'Tamasha' to OTT Success
MUMBAI: Arushi Sharma, a budding actress in the Hindi film industry, embarked on her cinematic journey with a small but...
Woah! Sunil Dutt's Remarkable Journey from B.E.S.T. Buses to Bollywood Stardom
MUMBAI: The life story of Sunil Dutt, a versatile figure in Hindi cinema, unfolds as a remarkable journey filled with...
Interesting! Mrunal Thakur Desires to Showcase Dance Skills, Wishes for a 'Chill Film' with Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur, known for her versatile roles in Bollywood and regional cinema, recently shared her desire to...
Interesting! Seema Pahwa Praises Alia Bhatt's Work Ethic in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shares Insights on Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
MUMBAI: Seema Pahwa, who collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, praises the...
Recent Stories
Savi
Sad! From Bollywood Films to Security Guard: The Unseen Struggles of Actor Savi Sidhu
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Savi
Sad! From Bollywood Films to Security Guard: The Unseen Struggles of Actor Savi Sidhu
Mrunal
Interesting! Mrunal Thakur Desires to Showcase Dance Skills, Wishes for a 'Chill Film' with Shahid Kapoor
Seema
Interesting! Seema Pahwa Praises Alia Bhatt's Work Ethic in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shares Insights on Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Rashmika
Wow! Rashmika Mandanna Braves Manali Cold in Saree for Animal Song; Finds Comfort in Ranbir Kapoor's Shared Struggle
Shahid
Interesting! Shahid Kapoor Responds to Hrithik Roshan's Take on Stardom: I Have the Opposite Problem
Seema Pahwa
Kya Baat Hai! Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Seema Pahwa praises Alia Bhatt “she is extremely hardworking, very sincere, respects her elders”