Woah! Sunil Dutt's Remarkable Journey from B.E.S.T. Buses to Bollywood Stardom

MUMBAI: The life story of Sunil Dutt, a versatile figure in Hindi cinema, unfolds as a remarkable journey filled with challenges, determination, and ultimate success. From humble beginnings working on B.E.S.T. buses to achieving stardom in Bollywood, Sunil Dutt's life is a testament to resilience and talent.

Sunil Dutt's journey took a pivotal turn during the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. Forced to leave his home at the age of 18, he worked as a Havildar in the Army for a year before pursuing studies in Mumbai. To support his college expenses, Dutt took up night shifts at the B.E.S.T. transportation company, managing buses and navigating a financially challenging phase.

During his college days, Sunil Dutt ventured into theater and worked on a radio channel, interviewing film stars. His foray into films commenced when he got a chance to work on the sets of Dilip Kumar's film. Despite a screen test and an initial offer, he rejected the opportunity for his mother's sake, adhering to a promise.

Also Read: There is a very special connection of Sunil Dutt with me: Paresh Rawal

Sunil Dutt's breakthrough came with the 1957 film 'Mother India,' where he portrayed the character of Birju, Nargis's son. This role catapulted him to overnight stardom, and he went on to feature in numerous hit films, solidifying his position in the industry.

In 1964, Sunil Dutt achieved a unique feat with the film 'Yaadein.' He took on the roles of writer, director, producer, and actor, appearing alone throughout the film. This cinematic endeavor earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, showcasing Sunil Dutt's multifaceted talents.

The actor faced challenging times, including financial struggles, which led him to sell his house. However, his unwavering commitment to his family, especially during his son Sanjay Dutt's difficult period after the Mumbai bomb blasts, showcased Sunil Dutt's resilience and love for his kin.

Sunil Dutt's legacy extends beyond his acting career; it encompasses his multifaceted contributions to the film industry, his ability to overcome adversity, and his enduring impact on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Anita Pradhan and Sunil Dutt JOIN the cast of &Tv's Dusri Maa

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA



