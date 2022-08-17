EXCLUSIVE! Anita Pradhan and Sunil Dutt JOIN the cast of &Tv's Dusri Maa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new shows are all set to roll out on various channels in the upcoming months. &TV has always managed to entertain the viewers with its amazing content.

After presenting shows like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Ek Mahanayak – Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Baal Shiv – Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha and many others, the channel is now gearing up for a new show soon.

We have an exclusive update that &TV is all set to soon roll out a new show which is titled Dusri Maa.

We exclusively revealed that actor Mohit Dagga has bagged the role in this show. Nothing much is known about Mohit's role yet. Mohit is popularly known for his roles in shows like Bhaskar Bharti, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Bairi Piya, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, and Maddam Sir among others.

Now the breaking news is that Anita Pradhan and Sunil Dutt have been roped into the show as crucial characters, further details are yet to be disclosed. It is surely going to be interesting to see how the actors shall

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Tera Yaar Hoon Main fame Mohit Dagga roped in for &TV's upcoming show Dusri Maa

