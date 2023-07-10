Woah! Tabu talks about playing a police officer in her previous films and a RAW agent in the upcoming one

Bollywood actress Tabu entered the industry way back in 1982 and has been on a roll ever since. From terrifying the viewers as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to digging into truth as IG Meera Deshmukh in Drishyam, Tabu’s work has been loved and adored by many.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 20:55
movie_image: 
Tabu

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Tabu entered the industry way back in 1982 and has been on a roll ever since. From terrifying the viewers as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to digging into truth as IG Meera Deshmukh in Drishyam, Tabu’s work has been loved and adored by many. 

Also read - Tabu reveals how longtime pal Ajay Devgn was 'another person' while helming 'Bholaa'

Just like her other films, her most recent one, Khufiya has swept over the audience’s hearts. Tabu, who can be seen essaying the role of an operative at the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW), has now opened up on donning a role other than that of a police officer.

Veteran actress Tabu has played the role of a police officer in several films in the past including Drishyam. She has now opened up on playing a RAW agent in Khufiya, in a recent chat with Netflix India. She also jokingly said how the filmmakers have sent her on a “leave” as she will now be seen in a different avatar in the film. 

When asked about playing a spy agent in the film, the actress opened up and said that she has played all ranks of police officers including ACP and Commissioner. 

“Bohot promotion ho chuke hain mere. Abhi thore din un logo ne mujhe leave pe bheja hai. Kuch aur kar ke aao (I have had a lot of promotions. For a few days, they have sent me on leave saying go and do something else),” noted Tabu.

Also read - Interesting! This is what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Tabu had to say about her dating rumors with south superstar Nagarjuna

Released on the 5th of October, Tabu’s espionage thriller dwells in the world of spies. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and also starring Ali Fazal and Ashish Vidyarthi, the multi-layered story of Khufiya revolves around Tabu's character of Krishna Mehra, who is an operative at the RAW agency and is assigned the task of tracking down a mole in the agency. The film further explores her ways of approaching the mission and revealing the answer to one question: Who is the mole?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 
 

Tabu Bhool Bhulaiyaa Drishyam 2 Khufiya Netflix digital OTT Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 20:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
MUMBAI: The makers of Leo, which is gearing up for a pan-Indian release this month, is facing issues with theatre...
Exclusive! Vaibhav wants love from Mrunal and property from Vandana, has a plan for both
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s new show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ is a refreshing love story. Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli...
Woah! To all the Anupamaa lovers, here’s Rupali Ganguly from her debut show, check it out
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is a prolific actor who has made a mark for himself in the 20 years that he has worked in movies...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Sriti Jha shares a special message for Arjit Taneja as he preps for the semi – finale round
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Woah! Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to join the panel with the rest of the Sharks in Shark Tank India 3
MUMBAI:The makers of the popular TV reality show, Shark Tank India have added another name to the existing panel of...
Recent Stories
Thalapathy
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Thalapathy
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
Shahid
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more
Ali
Ali Merchant set to make Bollywood debut as a lead, in a film produced by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Faizuddin Siddiqui!
Priyanka
OMG! Priyanka Chopra wants to protect her nieces amid the Sophie Turner - Joe Jonas divorce
Sharad
Happy Birthday Sharad Kelkar!From Bahubaali to XXX: Return of Xander Cage, times when the actor left us speechless with his intense voiceover
Atlee
What! Atlee refers to Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan as 'wife' and 'mother', here's why