Woah! The official trailer and another song to release of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal on THIS date, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI: Animal, the upcoming movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time ever since the movie was in the making. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role and we also get to see stars like Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana. In a never-seen-before avatar, we also get to see Bobby Deol.

The movie promises to show a different side of the actor, Ranbir Kapoor, and is directed by Kabir Singh famed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. We have seen many BTS pictures of the actor Ranbir Kapoor that were floating all over the internet which has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience and have increased their excitement.

Earlier we had updated you about the first look and a couple of songs that were released from the movie. The songs were loved by the audiences and it really sparked a lot of expectations as the audience loved the chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana.

Now, we are here with another update from the movie which is really going to excite the fans. It is said that another song from the movie will be released tomorrow along with the official trailer of the movie.

As we can see the details of the announcement in the post, the fans are now excited to see what the movie has in store for them.

