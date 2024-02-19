Woah! Throwback to the time Priyanka Chopra gave it back to a journalist who questioned her about her relationship With Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is not the one to mess with when it comes to interviews. The actor did not mince her words in one such occasion when she was asked a personal question about her relationship with Shahid Kapoor in an interview on the show Aap Ki Adalaat.

Priyanka replied to the question gracefully, reminding that it is not okay to publish these rumours as news, and stuck to her determination to maintain her privacy as a woman first. The throwback video has resurfaced on Instagram, as the Warpaint Journal posted it on their account.

The interview aired in 2011, when Priyanka was promoting 7 Khoon Maaf. When the actor is asked about the rumour about Shahid Kapoor allegedly opening the door during the IT raids, Priyanka said it was her maid.

When she is asked to elaborate on it more, she said: “Mujhe lagta hai jis newspaper ne iske baare mai likha tha woh raid walon ke saath mere aaye the. Waise toh hum is baare mai has rahe hai par yeh bahut cheap baat hai. Jo bhi ladkiya baithi hongi woh samajh payengi ki main kaisa feel kar rahi hoon (I think the concerned newspaper also tagged along with the raids. Even though we are now laughing, this is very cheap talk. The women sitting her will know what I am feeling)."

She further added that it is completely wrong when media houses publish these rumours as news for more views. “Log bhool jaate hai mai ek ladki hoon aur kisi ki beti aur kisi ki behen hoon. Haan Shahid wahan tha kyunki who meri ghar se 3 min dur par rehta hai…. I didn't know who else to call. Jisko bhi main phone karti toh 20-25 min lagate… toh maine Shahid ko phone kiya and very kindly the Income Tax department let him stay. Is baat ko na toh maine kabhi deny kiya hai na kabhi jhutlaya hai… I didn't take this very kindly, at all. (People forget that I am a woman and also a daughter and sister. Anyone I could call would take 20-25 minutes. So I called Shahid. I have never denied this),” she said.

Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor starred together in the films Kaminey and Teri Meri Kahaani. Rumours about their alleged romance were the talk of the town, but neither of the two officially confirmed their relationship.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again. She is slated to star in The Bluff, which is produced by The Russo Brothers; and in Farhan Akhtar's Zee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She also has Heads of State.

