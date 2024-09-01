Woah! Unveiling Hrithik Roshan's Thrilling Avatar in Fighter Trailer on January 15 – A Patriotism-Packed Aerial Extravaganza

MUMBAI: Gear up for an adrenaline-fueled spectacle as Fighter Trailer, starring Hrithik Roshan as Shamsher Pathania, promises an exhilarating cinematic experience. The countdown to this grand reveal has officially begun, and fans can anticipate a cinematic shift in the promotional narrative.

After teasing the audience with a tantalizing teaser and three soul-stirring songs – Sher Khul Gaye, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, and Heer Aasmani – the makers are set to drop the pièce de résistance. While speculation surrounded the trailer's release on Hrithik Roshan's 50th birthday on January 10, insider information from Pinkvilla confirms Siddharth Anand's unique plan.

According to a reliable source, Siddharth Anand has meticulously crafted the Fighter Trailer, ensuring it aligns with the patriotic fervour surrounding Republic Day. The grand reveal is scheduled for January 15, promising a visual and narrative departure from previous assets. Expect Hrithik Roshan to deliver front-footed dialogues infused with patriotism, unveiling an intense Indo-Pak conflict that has been shrouded in secrecy until now.

Also Read:Song Out! "Heer Aasmani" song from Fighter is out making waves amongst audience

The Fighter trailer serves as the precursor to the film's highly anticipated release on January 25, 2024 – a momentous occasion as India celebrates its 75th Republic Day. Positioned as India's maiden aerial action franchise, Fighter is produced by Marflix Pictures (Mamta Anand and Siddharth Anand) in collaboration with Viacom 18. This marks the third collaboration between Hrithik and Sid, following Bang Bang and War, and the third pairing of Sid and Deepika after Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan.

Stay on the edge of your seat as the Fighter Trailer takes flight, promising an unmatched blend of aerial prowess, patriotism, and cinematic excellence. Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster ride, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the latest updates on this enthralling cinematic venture.

Also Read:Woah! Anil Kapoor steals the spotlight in first look of 'Fighter'

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla