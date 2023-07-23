Woah! Vijay Varma talks about family pressure to get married after confirming his relationship with Tamannah Bhatia

Now, amid all the conversation about Vijay’s relationship, the actor has opened up about the familial pressure regarding his marriage plans.
movie_image: 
Vijay Varma

MUMBAI: After receiving huge critical acclaim for his negative stint in Darlings last year, Vijay Varma was in news yet again for his follow up terrific performance in Lust Stories 2 and also for his love life. 

Also read :Vijay Varma responds to rumours about him going on a lunch date with Tamannaah Bhatia

He went on to confirm about being in a relationship with Lust Stories 2 co-actor Tamannaah Bhatia. The speculations about their romance had been floating around for quite some time, before the couple put an end to all the rumors and expressed their feelings about each other. 

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Vijay Varma was asked if he has had to deal with family inquiries about his marital intentions. Vijay answered that he was already familiar with such pressure. He said, “I am a Marwari. In our community, boys are considered of a marriage-able age at 16. So, all this began very early with me and also ended very early because I went past the marriageable age. On top of that, I had become an actor by then so there was that too.”

The actor added that he had never given these queries any thought and only focussed on building his career. But his mother has always been persistent regarding his marriage. 

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sparked off rumors about their relationship earlier this year, after a video of them allegedly kissing at a party in Goa surfaced on the internet. Since then, they have been spotted together on various outings. 

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Tamannaah Bhatia said that Vijay was her happy place and she cared about him deeply. She confirmed that they started dating on the sets of Lust Stories 2, which premiered on Netflix in June. After hearing this, Vijay has also confirmed affirmatively about his feelings for the actress. 

Also read : Must Read! "It's not a promotional gimmick, I am madly in love with her" - Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamanna Bhatia

On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his next Kaalkoot which is an upcoming crime drama series. Tamannaah will be next seen in Telugu film Bhola Shankar which releases in August.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video
