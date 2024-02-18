Woah! When Michael Jackson Embraced Jaaved Jaaferi at a New York Show

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi fondly recalls his memorable encounter with the legendary Michael Jackson during an award function in New York, sharing a heartwarming moment of connection and admiration.
Michael

MUMBAI: Actor and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi, renowned for his contributions to dance and entertainment, reflects on a cherished memory of meeting the iconic Michael Jackson during an award ceremony in New York. Recounting the special moment, Jaaved reminisces about the unique bond they shared on stage.

During a special episode of the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', Jaaved delves into the unforgettable encounter, describing the intimate interaction with MJ. As the sole presenter on stage, Jaaved welcomed MJ to receive an honor from an Indian society, creating a memorable moment of connection between the two.

With only Jaaved and MJ present on stage, the actor seized the opportunity to share a heartfelt embrace with the 'King of Pop'. Reflecting on the significance of the moment, Jaaved expresses his gratitude for the warm and affectionate gesture from MJ, a memory that will forever hold a special place in his heart.

Recalling MJ's gracious words of appreciation for his hosting, Jaaved emphasizes the profound impact of the encounter, recognizing MJ's unparalleled status in the world of music and entertainment. He also shares a personal anecdote of attending MJ's performance in Mumbai with his heavily pregnant wife, highlighting the enduring influence of MJ's artistry.

As the celebrity dance reality show celebrates exceptional performances, Jaaved extends words of encouragement to contestant Sreerama Chandra, acknowledging his talent and journey as a performer. Drawing parallels between Sreerama's dedication and MJ's legacy, Jaaved commends the aspiring artist for his stellar performance and evolving artistry.

With its captivating performances and heartfelt moments, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' continues to showcase the transformative power of dance and music on Sony Television.

