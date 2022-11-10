Woah! This is when Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani plan to get married?

MUMBAI : It seems like we will get to see the long-time couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tie the knot, very soon. They have plans to get hitched in April 2023. A source reveals that "Sidharth and Kiara are very much in love with each other. They have gone through every phase of their relationship and are now sure that they want to be one and get married. And everyone witnessed their relationship on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, all thanks to Karan. We too hope he is invited to the wedding." While on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth shared that he has high hopes to tie the knot with Kiara soon. He is glad that she was single and could meet her. Kiara was close to admitting that she was ready to get married, and has also invited Karan and Shahid Kapoor who have offered to do the Dola re-dance at their wedding.

A source close to the couple revealed to an entertainment portal, "Sidharth and Kiara are out in the open about their relationship because they are just sure about each other. The couple might get narrated next year in April, and it will be a very close-knit affair. It doesn't seem like anyone from Bollywood will be invited to the wedding as it will mostly take place in Delhi with Sidharth's family and rishtedaars. Kiara and Sid will first do a registered marriage, and then might keep a cocktail party followed by the reception. But we don't know if the celebrities will be invited to the reception party or not as everything will be happening in Delhi".

The couple has been together for over three years now, and they are thrilled to have met each other and have found their partner for life. The couple who were seen together in Shershaah is one of the most loved and talked about couples in B-town, and their wedding ceremony will be a big gala for fans all over.

Credits : BollywoodLife.com