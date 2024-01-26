Woah! Why the Bollywood Icon Sridevi Turned Down Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park

MUMBAI: In the vast landscape of Bollywood dreams, where many actors aspire to conquer Hollywood, there exists a tale of a Bollywood luminary who chose a different path. Sridevi, the legendary Hawa Hawai of Hindi cinema, made a significant decision in the '90s that reverberated through the corridors of both Bollywood and Hollywood.

Considered for a role in the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park, directed by the Oscar-winning maestro Steven Spielberg, Sridevi surprised many by rejecting the offer. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama during the promotion of her final film, Mom (2017), Sridevi candidly admitted to turning down Jurassic Park and shed light on the rationale behind her choice.

During the interview, her co-star Akshaye Khanna questioned the decision, to which Sridevi responded, "Those days, doing Hollywood films was alien. Now it’s like a pride.” In an era when the concept of Bollywood stars crossing over to Hollywood was not as prevalent, Sridevi's decision reflected the norms of the time.

From the '80s to the '90s, Sridevi graced the silver screen as one of Bollywood's leading actresses, leaving an indelible mark with iconic films like Himmatwala, Sadma, Mr India, and Chandni. Her rejection of Jurassic Park stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of Indian actors venturing into international cinema.

Sridevi's illustrious career spanned five decades, encompassing a staggering number of films across multiple languages. Her sudden demise on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, added an air of mystery to her legacy, with accidental drowning being determined as the cause of her untimely death.

In the evolving tapestry of Indian cinema, Sridevi's choice to stay rooted in Bollywood remains a poignant chapter, showcasing the shifts in the global aspirations of Indian actors.

Credit: DNA