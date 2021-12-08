WOAH! You will be shocked to see how much this person LOOKS like TARA SUTARIA !

News

Tara Sutaria has been winning hearts ever since her debut, this New Actress looks exactly like her.

Aayushi Hemnani's picture
By Aayushi Hemnani
08 Dec 2021 06:25 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria is quickly rising to be one of the top stars of the Bollywood industry, her fashion style and personality have a very distinct presence.  But we've found one more beauty who looks so much like Tara.

Meet Kamya Choudary also known as Kamya Beliwal. Kamya who started her career with modeling has been featured in a lot of Ads both print and TV. Kamya is also allegedly dating Sunny Singh from ' Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety'.  

And now it looks like that Kamya is going to make her debut with Inbox Pictures' " Fitoor" which also features Mystery Artist RRomeo, we think that 'Fitoor' is a music video and Kamya is going to play the lead in It! But there is so much suspense around the project that we are not confirmed.

Check out the poster: 

But you can Take a look at Kamya's Social Media profile in which her resemblance to Tara Sutaria is uncanny:

