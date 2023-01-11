Wonderful! Harnaaz Sandhu and Veer Pahariya fuel dating rumours by arriving together at Jio World Plaza

MUMBAI: Isha Ambani hosted a star-studded opening event for Jio World Plaza. Several well-known faces from the entertainment industry were present at the event. However, what really caught people's attention was the appearance of Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, the former Miss Universe.

When the diva and Veer Pahariya came to the function, all raised their eyebrows. For those who don't know, Veer Pahariya is the brother of Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi Kapoor's rumored boyfriend. He's ready to start his acting career with the movie Sky Force.

A while ago, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, was presence with Veer Pahariya caught everyone's attention. They also looked amazing as they happily posed for photographers stationed outside the event.

With their distinctive outfits for the opening ceremony, Harnaaz and Veer set some serious fashion goals. The stunning woman looked lovely in a midi dress with a black color and crystal embroidery around the neck. A pair of hoops, pink lipstick, blushing cheeks, accentuated cheekbones, loose hair, and heels completed her look. In contrast, Veer looked sharp in a pantsuit with a royal blue tint.

Internet users quickly began commenting on Harnaaz and Veer's video from the opening ceremony, sharing their reactions in the post's comment section. Some people complimented the pair on their appearances, while others made romantic theories. "They are dating?" a social media user. A different commenter said, "Jhanvi's boyfriend with Jhanvi's duplicate."

Media rumors about Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya's alleged romance were frequent in 2016. Nevertheless, she did finally agree to date the former Maharashtra chief minister's grandson in 2019. Sara revealed her connection with Veer in an interview, saying she had only dated him. Sara mentioned that she had never dated anyone else before.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis