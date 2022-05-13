Wonderful! Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan to appear in the cameo role in THIS Bollywood movie

Aamir Khan to make a cameo in his son Junaid Khan’s film ‘Pritam Pyare’
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 10:30
movie_image: 
Wonderful! Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan to appear in the cameo role in THIS Bollywood movie

MUMBAI: Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist is surfacing headlines for his upcoming release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Well, now the actor has made it to the headlines yet again but this time not for his film but for his son Junaid Khan’s film. The latest reports suggest that he will shoot for a cameo for his production, Pritam Pyare, which is led by Junaid.

Also Read: Exclusive! “When I was recording the song, I didn't know that it was for a movie starring Aamir Khan ” Mohan Kannan

Reportedly, the Lagaan actor will be involved in this film just as much as he is involved in Laal Singh Chaddha. In early May, he flew out to Rajasthan to shoot for a cameo for his production, Pritam Pyare. A source close to the film set revealed that Aamir had joined Junaid and the team in Rajasthan on May 1.

He shot for a song and some hospital scenes in Bagar over the week. Aamir, Junaid and co-actor Sanjay Mishra filmed their portions near the heritage property, Grand Haveli and Resort, located in old Nawalgarh. Some scenes were also canned around the Koolwal Kothi hotel in the city.

Also Read: Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan to share the screen space for the first time together for Anurag Basu’s upcoming project

On the work front, Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is set to release on August 12, 2022. 

Credit: Pinkvilla

Bollywood movies Aamir Khan Junaid Khan Lagaan Laal Singh Chaddha Sanjay Mishra Pritam Pyare Kareena Kapoor Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 10:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Major Revelation! Nalini and Rakesh confess about the reason behind killing Dev
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
AUDIENCE VERDICT! Netizens question Ravi and Sargun for the bizarre fan strangulation scene in Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
OMG! Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Aamir Khan for not supporting her movie, Here is what the actress said
MUMBAI: Actress Kangna Ranaut is one such actress who is not only known for her brilliant acting contribution but also...
EXCLUSIVE! Nimmo and Kiran to exposed and beaten on the streets in Colors' Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
OMG! Is this why Amitabh Bachchan deleted the Dhaakad post from his social media account?
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan created a stir after sharing an unusual post featuring a teaser for a song from Kangana Ranaut...
INTERESTING! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's spouses share a SPECIAL connection and it is simply amazing
MUMBAI: Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are currently seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The duo is...
Recent Stories
OMG! Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Aamir Khan for not supporting her movie, Here is what the actress said
OMG! Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Aamir Khan for not supporting her movie, Here is what the actress said
Latest Video