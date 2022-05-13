Wonderful! Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan to appear in the cameo role in THIS Bollywood movie

MUMBAI: Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist is surfacing headlines for his upcoming release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Well, now the actor has made it to the headlines yet again but this time not for his film but for his son Junaid Khan’s film. The latest reports suggest that he will shoot for a cameo for his production, Pritam Pyare, which is led by Junaid.

Reportedly, the Lagaan actor will be involved in this film just as much as he is involved in Laal Singh Chaddha. In early May, he flew out to Rajasthan to shoot for a cameo for his production, Pritam Pyare. A source close to the film set revealed that Aamir had joined Junaid and the team in Rajasthan on May 1.

He shot for a song and some hospital scenes in Bagar over the week. Aamir, Junaid and co-actor Sanjay Mishra filmed their portions near the heritage property, Grand Haveli and Resort, located in old Nawalgarh. Some scenes were also canned around the Koolwal Kothi hotel in the city.

On the work front, Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is set to release on August 12, 2022.

