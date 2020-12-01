World AIDS Day: Sahil Anand is happy to be a part of 'Babloo Happy Hai' with Erica Fernandes, a film that breaks stigma around AIDS

MUMBAI: On World AIDS Day, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Sahil Anand opens up about having been a part of the Eric Fernandes starrer film Babloo Happy Hai, that helps break the age-old stigma around AIDS

Actor Sahil Anand has always garnered praise for his stellar screen presence on the TV screens. The actor who’s been part of television shows and Bollywood films like Kasautii Zindagi Kayy and Student of the Year came forward in support of AIDS patients on this World AIDS day. The actor who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 recalls how his role as Jatin in the film Babloo Happy Hai helps break the age-old stigma around the disease.

The actor feels happy to have been part of the Eric Fernandes starrer film. He says, “I think a disease like AIDS should not stop you from living your life to the fullest. I’m glad to have been a part of a film that breaks the stigma around AIDS. In my film, Babloo Happy Hai, my character, Jatin deals with the illness in a fun way to convey that contracting the disease doesn’t mean it’s a full stop to life. The film, in a way, shows how an infected person can still live a full life, and how NGOs that create awareness around the illness actually help”.

Here's the trailer of the film

He further adds, “I think it’s high time that the stigma around HIV AIDS ends. I also feel like more such films should be made. Films with a cause; films that don’t just deliver entertainment but also send out social messages”. The film released in the year of 2016 was loved by the audience.

After being part of the hit television show, Kasautii Zindagii Kayy 2, Sahil Anand is currently looking to work on challenging roles in the web space

Credits: spotboye