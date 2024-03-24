This World Poetry Day, Kalki Koechlin expresses how writing poetry is like therapy for her

Kalki Koechlin doesn’t remember exactly when she started writing poetry, but it has turned out to be a way of living for her. The actor says the craft helps her get in touch with her feelings, and address them.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 07:45
movie_image: 
Kalki Koechlin

MUMBAI: Kalki Koechlin doesn’t remember exactly when she started writing poetry, but it has turned out to be a way of living for her. The actor says the craft helps her get in touch with her feelings, and address them.

Also read - "I couldn't be more Thrilled and Excited'',says Kalki Koechlin aka Faiza of in Made in Heaven Season 1

On World Poetry Day, the actor opens up about her journey of finding words to express her emotions.

“I don’t remember how it all started for me. I was very young when I started writing poems. And the only reason I know about it is because my mom kept all of it. I wrote when I was six about butterflies and other things that a kid can write,” Koechlin tells us.

The 40-year-old shares reading poetry as a kid helped her get inclined towards the craft, as she says, “My mother gifted me books on poems when I was a kid. I enjoyed spending time reading and then writing poems”.

As she started writing poetry as a kid, is her daughter, Sappho, also following in her footsteps? “Well, I am not doing it consciously. She is curious about drawings. hShe has emotions to describe which she does by drawing. She has not started on poetry yet, but she has some introduction to storytelling,” she says.

Talking about her own experience, she admits that her writing reflects her experiences. “It is like therapy for me… It is a way for me to articulate my deep emotions. There are times when you might be feeling certain emotions, like anger, sadness and anxiety, on the outside, but don’t exactly know why you are feeling those emotions. When I write poems, I feel like I am peeling the lawyers one by one and getting in touch with my deep emotions and feelings,” says the mother of one, calling it “writing poems as self examination”.

When it comes to the topics, the actor reveals everything about her inner turmoil and the world around her inspires her.

“The struggles that I am going through. Motherhood, I was reborn as a mother. I am in toddler years of motherhood. So, that is inspiring me at the moment. All the changes in life, especially In women as we turn 40, be it mental or physical change… How we see things… All of that is inspiring me at the moment.” says the Made in Heaven actor.

Also read - Shocking! When Kalki Koechlin revealed people assumed that she is a drug user because she is a ‘white girl’

What about publishing her poetry? “People have asked me about it. At some point, it could be true when I think they are worthy of getting printed. I don’t feel that way yet. I feel there is more to the craft. I am working on it. Maybe at some point, I will have a collection of poems long enough to publish,” she ends.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times

Kalki Koechlin poetry Anurag Kashyap Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Margarita with a Straw Dev D Gully Boy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gives importance to Shah family, Adhya feels humiliated
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
MUMBAI : Among the most attractive and accomplished actors working today is Sidharth Malhotra. With his outstanding...
Jhanak Spoiler: Shrishti embarrasses Jhanak on stage
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Vicky Kaushal addresses Sam Bahadur vs Animal clash; Says ‘It was not the quintessential masala film’
MUMBAI: Despite the clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal during the time of Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal remained...
Holi 2024: Sholay, Mohabbatein, Darr and other movies with memorable Holi songs
MUMBAI: The most loved festival of colour; Holi is just around the corner and we see a few posts where people and...
Udne Ki Asha Spoiler: Sachin gets arrested by the police, is unable to get away
MUMBAI: Udne Ki Asha starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasora is a promising new show which is all set to launch on Star...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
Vicky
Vicky Kaushal addresses Sam Bahadur vs Animal clash; Says ‘It was not the quintessential masala film’
Sholay
Holi 2024: Sholay, Mohabbatein, Darr and other movies with memorable Holi songs
Vaibhav
Article 370: Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi DEFENDS the film; Says ‘Don’t see it as a propaganda’
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff confesses having his first girlfriend at 25; Varun Dhawan hinted at the actress's name!
Aishwarya
Aishwarya Rai revealed why she couldn't accept Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Bajirao Mastani' opposite Salman Khan; Says ‘I was in hospital with…’