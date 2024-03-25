World Water Day: From Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades to Aamir Khan’s Lagaan, here are 7 Hindi films dive into ‘water issues’ of our country

MUMBAI: Water is an important resource for every living being and one can never talk enough about the importance of this natural resource and the need for conserving it. Even our Indian cinema has dived into this issue and made films based on it. On World Water Day which is celebrated on 22nd March by the United Nations, let us look at films that shed light on the issue.

Also Read- Kiran Rao reveals she would come to Lagaan set at 4:00AM; ‘It was a nightmare’

Lagaan

The Aamir Khan-Gracy Singh starrer revolves around a drought stricken village that is desperate for water and is burdened under the British Colonial rule. The importance of water is highlighted through a cricket match between the poor villagers and the Britishers.

Swades

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer showed how a US returned engineer works at the grassroot level to bring electricity and water supply to a village.

Well Done Abba

The Boman Irani comedy-drama showed the corruption in the water management of a village as a man attempts to dig a well in his drought stricken village.

Jal

The film follows the story of a man who attempts to find water in the desert. Amidst the struggle of survival, human relationships, characters and themes of love are showcased.

Kaun Kitne Paani Mein

The Kunal Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer explores the need for water conservation and the acute water crisis in the country, especially the villages.

Kadvi Hawa

The film deals with urging individuals to address climate related changes, especially in rural India.

Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain

The film, while not solely based on the water crisis, sheds light on the Bhopal gas tragedy and the resultant water contamination and health crisis.

Also Read- Happy Birthday Gayatri Joshi: From Miss India to Swades, a look at her journey

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly