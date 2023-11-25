Wow! 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey announces Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film's submission for Oscars; Says ‘My heart is full. I couldn’t have asked…’

Vikrant Massey discussed his challenges. He said that he began his film career at the age of 15 in an interview because he had to find employment. He clarified that he didn't want his father to be burdened by his tuition expenses.
12th Fail

MUMBAI : It seems that 12th Fail is a sleeper hit. The film was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and stars Vikrant Massey in the title role, has been nominated independently for an Oscar. Vikrant Massey discussed his challenges. He said that he began his film career at the age of 15 in an interview because he had to find employment. He clarified that he didn't want his father to be burdened by his tuition expenses.

12th Fail review! Vikrant Massey shines in this unmissable motivational journey as Manoj Kumar

Right now, the actor is enjoying the movie's success. At the box office, it was a huge success. Thinking back on the movie's triumph, Massey had earlier expressed gratitude to the crowd as they left the theater. Even though he was the main character in the movie, he gave credit to the entire cast for its success. Massey was under a lot of pressure to perform well in the movie. However, the 36-year-old refused to back down and explained, “My heart is full. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. When people walked out [of the theatre], they thanked us for making the film and that’s what matters most.”

He added, “I don’t think the film only did well because of me, the cast was equally responsible. It would be stupid of me to say, I am the only sellable face in the film. The film’s story was bigger than anyone.’

On October 27, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail,' was accessible in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, and was released worldwide. The female lead in the movie is played by Medha Shankar, with Vikrant Massey portraying Manoj. The novel 12th Fail' by Anurag Pathak explores the lives of IRS officer Shraddha Joshi and IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

