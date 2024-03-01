Wow! Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Wedding Festivities Kick Off with Vibrant Baraat and Haldi Ceremony

MUMBAI: A momentous event is on the horizon in Bollywood as Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, prepares to embark on a new chapter of marital bliss with fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare on January 3. The couple, engaged in 2022 and commemorating their engagement with a Kelvan ceremony in 2023, sets the stage for a joyous celebration in 2024. As the anticipation for their union builds, let's delve into the captivating journey of their love story.

Amidst the lockdown in 2020, Ira Khan, residing at her father's house, crossed paths with Nupur Shikhare. Initially centred around her fitness journey, their connection blossomed into a close friendship, overcoming the challenges of the lockdown and deepening their understanding of each other.

The wedding festivities kicked off with the Haldi ceremony on January 1, 2024, where Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, exuding elegance in traditional nauvari sarees, joined the celebration. Reena Dutta, the mother of the bride, donned a stunning dark green saree with golden accents, complemented by a red blouse. Pritam Shikhare, Nupur's mother, graced the occasion, adding to the festive spirit.

A recent viral video captured the lively scenes outside Taj Lands End in Bandra, where the Baarat procession set the stage for the much-anticipated wedding. Nupur Shikhare donned a casual black vest and shorts and showcased his exuberant dance moves, eliciting reactions from netizens who praised his 'casual dulha' style.

As Bollywood enthusiasts eagerly await the wedding ceremony, the vibrant baraat and Haldi celebrations offer a glimpse into the joyous moments preceding Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's union, promising a celebration filled with love and cherished memories.

