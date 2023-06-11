Wow! Agastya Nanda's THIS gesture at Manish's party sparks dating rumours with Suhana Khan

A new video has fueled relationship rumors regarding Suhana, Agastya, and their respective parents, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Shweta Bachchan, despite the fact that they have not yet commented on the rumors.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 11:47
movie_image: 
Agastya Nanda

MUMBAI: Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan traveled with their 'The Archies' co-stars to Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration. In addition to working on the movie, which is scheduled for release in December of this year, the stars are also reportedly in a romantic relationship. A new video has fueled relationship rumors regarding Suhana, Agastya, and their respective parents, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Shweta Bachchan, despite the fact that they have not yet commented on the rumors.

(Also read: Wow! The Archies: Khushi Kapoor talks about building bonds with co-stars; 'We were forced to spend…')

After Manish's party, Agastya was seen escorting Suhana Khan in a video that paparazzi has posted. The actress looked stunning in a red lehenga skirt paired with a beautiful blouse. Agastya wore a black kurta to keep things basic. Agastya followed behind the actress as she made her way to the car. As she left the gathering, he made sure she was securely settled in the car.

It was reported earlier this year that Agastya and Suhana are dating and that Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan has given her blessing to their relationship. According to a person familiar with The Archies' production, “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learned about their bond in August 2022,” the source also added that Shweta Bachchan, “loves” Suhana and “approves of the relationship”.

Additionally, the source stated that during the Kapoor family Christmas dinner the previous year, Agastya introduced Suhana as his "partner." “Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members,” the source revealed.

While working together on Zoya Akhtar's forthcoming film, The Archies, Suhana and Agastya drew close. In addition to Suhana and Agastya, the movie features Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor.

(Also read: IT’S OFFICIAL! Zoya Akhtar to bring The Archies comics adaptation to India)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

The Archies Zoya Akhtar Khushi Kapoor Suhana Khan Agastya Nanda Shah Rukh Khan Boney Kapoor Amitabh Bachchan Yuvraj Menda Mihir Ahuja Vedang Raina Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 11:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vacay Goals! Shanaya Kapoor shares some beach looks from her vacation in Maldives, check it out
MUMBAI: Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, has won over hearts with her incredible dance videos, her...
Munawar Faruqui gives it back to Vicky Jain as latter steals ration from his room; fans praise Munawar’s move!
MUMBAI: Another week of Bigg Boss 17 has flown by and Munawar Faruqui is still the talk of the house! While viewers are...
Awe! Athiya Shetty's heartwarming response to husband KL Rahul's birthday wishes; Calls him ‘whole world’
MUMBAI: On January 23, Athiya Shetty tied the knot with the cricket player KL Rahul at Suniel Shetty's land in Khandala...
Evicted contestant Manasvi Mamgai opens up about her views on fellow contestants Sana, Arun and Munawar in the recent episode of JioCinema’s Bigg Buzz
MUMBAI: JioCinema is set to bring an exciting twist to the Bigg Boss experience with ‘Bigg Buzz,’ a show that brings...
Wow! Agastya Nanda's THIS gesture at Manish's party sparks dating rumours with Suhana Khan
MUMBAI: Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan traveled with their 'The Archies' co-stars to Manish Malhotra's Diwali...
Wow! Grandmother Neetu Kapoor has a lovely wish for Raha Kapoor as she turns 1
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved couple of indian industry is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, over the time we have...
Recent Stories
Shanaya Kapoor
Vacay Goals! Shanaya Kapoor shares some beach looks from her vacation in Maldives, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shanaya Kapoor
Vacay Goals! Shanaya Kapoor shares some beach looks from her vacation in Maldives, check it out
Athiya Shetty
Awe! Athiya Shetty's heartwarming response to husband KL Rahul's birthday wishes; Calls him ‘whole world’
Neetu Kapoor
Wow! Grandmother Neetu Kapoor has a lovely wish for Raha Kapoor as she turns 1
Sam Bahadur
Wow! Sam Bahadur trailer announcement is here, check it out
Ruma Sharma
Sexy! Here are times Ruma Sharma raised temperature with her hotness
Salaar Vs Dunki
Surprising! Salaar Vs Dunki: Prabhas' film 'Salaar' possibly postponed to avoid a clash with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's film ’Dunki'?