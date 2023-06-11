Wow! Agastya Nanda's THIS gesture at Manish's party sparks dating rumours with Suhana Khan

MUMBAI: Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan traveled with their 'The Archies' co-stars to Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration. In addition to working on the movie, which is scheduled for release in December of this year, the stars are also reportedly in a romantic relationship. A new video has fueled relationship rumors regarding Suhana, Agastya, and their respective parents, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Shweta Bachchan, despite the fact that they have not yet commented on the rumors.

After Manish's party, Agastya was seen escorting Suhana Khan in a video that paparazzi has posted. The actress looked stunning in a red lehenga skirt paired with a beautiful blouse. Agastya wore a black kurta to keep things basic. Agastya followed behind the actress as she made her way to the car. As she left the gathering, he made sure she was securely settled in the car.

It was reported earlier this year that Agastya and Suhana are dating and that Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan has given her blessing to their relationship. According to a person familiar with The Archies' production, “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learned about their bond in August 2022,” the source also added that Shweta Bachchan, “loves” Suhana and “approves of the relationship”.

Additionally, the source stated that during the Kapoor family Christmas dinner the previous year, Agastya introduced Suhana as his "partner." “Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members,” the source revealed.

While working together on Zoya Akhtar's forthcoming film, The Archies, Suhana and Agastya drew close. In addition to Suhana and Agastya, the movie features Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor.

Credits – News 18