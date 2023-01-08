Wow! Alia Bhatt agrees for three massive projects, check out the details

Alia Bhatt is one of the busiest actresses in India. Even while she is presently basking in the success of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, she is also gearing up for the release of her Hollywood debut project - Heart of Stone - co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the busiest actresses in India. Even while she is presently basking in the success of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, she is also gearing up for the release of her Hollywood debut project - Heart of Stone - co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. 

Among all of this, the Student of the Year actress has already given her nod to three massive projects. As per reports, from September, Bhatt will kickstart shooting for Vasan Bala’s action-thriller in Mumbai.

As per reports, major portion of Vasan’s film will be shot in Mumbai, and a smaller portion will be filmed abroad. However, he is yet to take a call on the final shoot location for the international schedule, post which he will begin the recce. 

The shoot is spread across a few months, and Alia will be seen doing some intense action sequences in this yet-untitled project. The movie largely revolves around a regular girl, and how an event changes everything in her life. 

Alia Bhatt will start prepping for it from this month with the director and the rest of the cast, the source adds. 

Furthermore, next year around April she will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly ambitious project, Baiju Bawra. “Mr. Bhansali is known to be a perfectionist, and he will spend some time prepping with Alia and Ranveer before they take the film on floors. After completing shoot for this one, Alia will then move on to her spy film with YRF, which too will require some prep. All three will be intense shoots with heavy action sequences and many dramatic scenes too,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, we have also learnt that Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen has also shared another interesting idea with Alia Bhatt. “It's not Darlings 2 but something else. Alia has liked the idea, but Jasmeet is still developing the script, and all the final decisions will be taken after the story is locked,” adds another informer.

Wow! Alia Bhatt agrees for three massive projects, check out the details
