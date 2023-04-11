Wow! Alia Bhatt opens up about the reason why she wore her wedding saree to the National Film Awards

Alia Bhatt bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress for portraying the titular character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She shared the award with Kriti Sanon, who won it for Mimi. Alia opted to re-wear her wedding saree for the occasion, which was lauded by fans.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 23:38
movie_image: 
Alia

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress for portraying the titular character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. 

She shared the award with Kriti Sanon, who won it for Mimi. Alia opted to re-wear her wedding saree for the occasion, which was lauded by fans. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about this decision.

At the recently held HT summit, Alia Bhatt spoke about her decision to re-wear her lovely wedding dress for the 69th National Film Awards. 

She said, "When (the award) was announced on social media, my mind instantly went to 'okay where's it gonna be and what am I gonna wear?' and instinctively I just felt like 'I think I'm gonna re-wear my wedding saree and it just felt very me because that saree was thought and Ideated by Sabyasachi Mukherjee..but it was a lot of me."

The actress further said that this practice of re-wearing wedding outfits for other special occasions has been happening in our society.

Right after the winner's list of the National Awards was announced, Alia took to her Instagram to share a gratitude post. She wrote, "To Sanjay Sir..To the entire crew..To my family..To my team & last but most definitely not the least To my audience.." Alia also congratulated Kriti Sanon on her win in the same category for Mimi.

Alia was recently seen in Karan Johar's romantic comedy-drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, and it turned out to be a critical and commercial success. 

This year, she also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Alia will be next seen in her production venture, Jigra, to be directed by Vasan Bala. Jigra will be released next year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

