Wow! Alia Bhatt to train in mixed martial arts as part of YRF’s spy universe prep; will undergo 3 months of intense training

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actresses we have in the film industry. She recently added a feather to her hat winning the Best Actress National Award for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which impressed fans immensely. She will soon be seen in a kick ass action avatar as she has joined YRF’s spy verse.

Also Read-Wow! Alia Bhatt joins YRF Spy universe, deets inside

Sharwari Wagh of Bunty Aur Babli 2 fame will also be joining Alia in the untitled film and both the actresses will be undergoing an intense training for 3 months where they will be trained for mixed martial arts. A source added, “The film will be made on a huge scale and requires both actresses to be in prime physical condition, ready for the demanding action sequences they will tackle together. They will start their prep after finishing their current commitments.”

Alia seems to be in the best phase of her life where she recently made her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, is enjoying being a mother to Raha and will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read-Did you know? National Award winner Alia Bhatt was not the first choice for Gangubai Kathiawadi









