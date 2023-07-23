Wow! Ameesha recalls being offered Kaho Naa…Pyaar hai by Rakesh Roshan when she was only 14 years old

When she recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma show to promote her upcoming film Gadar 2, she said that the rumors were true that Rakesh Roshan spotted her when she was 14-15 years old.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 08:00
movie_image: 
Rakesh Roshan when she was only 14 years old

MUMBAI :Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was one of the biggest blockbusters in 2000. The film became a cult among the youth who loved the idea of falling in love and being stranded on a deserted island with your lover. The film launched the careers of two promising newcomers Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

Also Read -Do you know! Ameesha Patel's parents first said no to Kaho Na Pyar Hai, here is the reason

Ameesha has now revealed some unknown and shocking details of being cast in the romantic drama. When she recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma show to promote her upcoming film Gadar 2, she said that the rumors were true that Rakesh Roshan spotted her when she was 14-15 years old.

Rakesh met with the parents who weren’t eager as they were from a political business family and Ameesha was preparing to go to Boston for further studies.

Rakesh however met them again once Ameesha returned from the US.

Ameesha said, “At first, he couldn’t recognise me and he asked and my family said, ‘This is Ameesha, she just returned from Boston. In two days I had signed Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s contract and in a week’s time I was shooting.’

Also Read- Do you know! Ameesha Patel's parents first said no to Kaho Na Pyar Hai, here is the reason

Ameesha will next be seen in Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol. The latter will reprise his role as Tara Singh while she will be seen as Sakina. The film will hit the big screens on 11th August 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye

 

Ameesha Patel Rakesh Roshan Hrithik Roshan Gadar Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai Sakina Rohit Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Meet the first crorepati actress of India who charged Rs 1 Lakh for a song, lived near a brothel and died a tragic death
MUMBAI: Kanan Devi was the name synonymous with beauty and talent. She was one of the first singers and actresses of...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rebel Mode On! Sai takes over Savi’s mind, Bhavani to face humiliation
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
OMG! When Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt didn’t reach out to Rahul Roy after his brain stroke; “Salman literally helped and cleared the bills”
MUMBAI: Rahul Roy made a smashing debut with Aashiqui in 1990 and almost all of India had a crush on him. The film,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dilemma! Shefali asks Akshara for for help
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Must Read! Elvish Yadav’s educational qualifications, net worth is sure to surprise you
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s been declared as the blockbuster of all seasons....
What! Sunny Deol reveals how the film industry was against Gadar, says “Janta ne humein himmat di for part 2”
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma...
Recent Stories
Meet
Must Read! Meet the first crorepati actress of India who charged Rs 1 Lakh for a song, lived near a brothel and died a tragic death
Latest Video
Related Stories
Meet
Must Read! Meet the first crorepati actress of India who charged Rs 1 Lakh for a song, lived near a brothel and died a tragic death
Rahul Roy
OMG! When Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt didn’t reach out to Rahul Roy after his brain stroke; “Salman literally helped and cleared the bills”
Sunny Deol
What! Sunny Deol reveals how the film industry was against Gadar, says “Janta ne humein himmat di for part 2”
Kajol
What! Kajol sparks controversy by asking Shah Rukh Khan, “How much did Pathaan Really make?”
Saira Banu
Wow! Saira Banu shares delightful unseen BTS pictures with Dilip Kumar
AKSHAY KUMAR
Hilarious! Throwback to the time Katrina Kaif ran after Akshay Kumar to beat him up, fans react