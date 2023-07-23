Wow! Ameesha recalls being offered Kaho Naa…Pyaar hai by Rakesh Roshan when she was only 14 years old

MUMBAI :Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was one of the biggest blockbusters in 2000. The film became a cult among the youth who loved the idea of falling in love and being stranded on a deserted island with your lover. The film launched the careers of two promising newcomers Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

Ameesha has now revealed some unknown and shocking details of being cast in the romantic drama. When she recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma show to promote her upcoming film Gadar 2, she said that the rumors were true that Rakesh Roshan spotted her when she was 14-15 years old.

Rakesh met with the parents who weren’t eager as they were from a political business family and Ameesha was preparing to go to Boston for further studies.

Rakesh however met them again once Ameesha returned from the US.

Ameesha said, “At first, he couldn’t recognise me and he asked and my family said, ‘This is Ameesha, she just returned from Boston. In two days I had signed Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s contract and in a week’s time I was shooting.’

Ameesha will next be seen in Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol. The latter will reprise his role as Tara Singh while she will be seen as Sakina. The film will hit the big screens on 11th August 2023.

