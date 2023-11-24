Wow! Ananya Panday gives us a glimpse of her new home designed by Gauri Khan

MUMBAI : Ananya Panday is slowly but surely cementing her place in the Hindi film industry. Her choice of films is getting better with each film. The actress meanwhile, recently shared that she had purchased a new home on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras and gave a sweet glimpse of the grih pravesh pooja that she did.

Also Read-Wow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating her birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here’s what the actress shared

She has now shared a post thanking Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, who has designed her home. Taking to her instagram account, Ananya shared pictures with Gauri and wrote, “my first home .. my dream home thank you @gaurikhan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me you’re the best, love you!!!”

Check out her post here;

The home seems to have a warm and artistic decor with shades of white, grey, and yellow.

Previously Ananya had wrotten, “My OWN home !! need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras ”

Along with Ananya and her own home Mannat, Gauri has also designed stores and homes for celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra among others.

Also Read-Wow! Netizens praise actress Ananya Pandey as she walks the ramp, say, "her walk is better than many other actresses"

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal