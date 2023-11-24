Wow! Ananya Panday gives us a glimpse of her new home designed by Gauri Khan

She has now shared a post thanking Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, who has designed her home. Taking to her instagram account, Ananya shared pictures with Gauri
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 15:59
movie_image: 
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI : Ananya Panday is slowly but surely cementing her place in the Hindi film industry. Her choice of films is getting better with each film. The actress meanwhile, recently shared that she had purchased a new home on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras and gave a sweet glimpse of the grih pravesh pooja that she did. 

Also Read-Wow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating her birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here’s what the actress shared

She has now shared a post thanking Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, who has designed her home. Taking to her instagram account, Ananya shared pictures with Gauri and wrote, “my first home .. my dream home  thank you @gaurikhan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me  you’re the best, love you!!!”  

Check out her post here;

The home seems to have a warm and artistic decor with shades of white, grey, and yellow. 

Previously Ananya had wrotten, “My OWN home !!  need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras ”

Along with Ananya and her own home Mannat, Gauri has also designed stores and homes for celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra among others.

Also Read-Wow! Netizens praise actress Ananya Pandey as she walks the ramp, say, "her walk is better than many other actresses"

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal 

Ananya Panday Aditya Roy Kapur Liger Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Student of the Year 2 Gauri Khan interior designer new home Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 15:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Did You Know Sorab Bedi, aka Raunak from Chand Jalne Laga's and Ram Yashvardhan Aka Mahadev from Shiv Shakti's Are Real-Life Brothers?
MUMBAI : The world of entertainment often surprises us with hidden connections and unexpected relationships. In an...
Exclusive: Gaurav Khanna celebrates his 7th marriage anniversary with wife Akanksha; says ‘Seems like we got married yesterday, time flies!’
MUMBAI : Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna needs no introduction.He is known for his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in the Star...
Aww! Ranbir Kapoor shows off his new tattoo in a viral video and it has a special connection with daughter Raha
MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry today. He started his journey with...
Oh No! Kirti spikes Jay’s drink amid Aradhana’s haldi ceremony in Sony TV’s Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka
MUMBAI : Sony TV launched Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka only recently and the show has managed to captivate the hearts of...
Vanshaj: OMG! DJ instigates Yuvika to accept the position
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Bapodra sets a difficult condition in front of Rashi
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Aww! Ranbir Kapoor shows off his new tattoo in a viral video and it has a special connection with daughter Raha
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Aww! Ranbir Kapoor shows off his new tattoo in a viral video and it has a special connection with daughter Raha
shahid kapoor
What! Shahid Kapoor’s bike crashes, check out the viral video inside
Ranbir Kapoor
Netizens React! The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer Animal has created a lot of hype, “He knows the pulse….Sandeep Reddy Vanga” – Netizens, check out the reactions and reviews of netizens inside
Ghoomer
Exclusive! Saiyami Kher on ZEE5's Ghoomer: Breaking Barriers in Women's Sports Films
Sandeep
Fascinating! Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga tease the collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas? Here’s Truth?
1
Fascinating! Bigg Boss 17: Orry grabs everyone's attention through sharing picture with Salman Khan wearing ‘I’m A Liver’ T-shirt