Wow! Netizens praise actress Ananya Pandey as she walks the ramp, say, "her walk is better than many other actresses"

Have a look at the ramp walk of actress Ananya Pandey that has grabbed the attention of fans; she is getting a big thumbs up from the fans for a change
Ananya

MUMBAI:Actress Ananya Pandey has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions with her charm and cuteness. She is known not only for her acting contribution in films but also for her sizzling style and fashion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Well, there is a video going viral all over the internet where we see the actress Ananya Pandey walking the ramp. Indeed, the actress is looking super hot in her outfit and she has managed to make heads turn with her looks with her sizzling walk at the ramp. Well the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her walk and her confidence. Here are the comments;

As we see, many are saying she has a good walk as a model, also few said she has grace and confidence. There are also a few who are saying that she should have been a model and not an actress. Many are praising her and saying her walk is much better than the walk of many B Town actresses.

Well, these are comments coming for the actress Ananya Pandey as she walks the ramp. What are your views on these comments? Do let us know in the comments section below.

