Wow! Ananya Panday spotted wearing Aditya Roy Kapur’s t-shirt, check it out

Ananya Panday was recently spotted at the airport wearing Aditya’s t-shirt and the fans of the actress have gone crazy seeing this.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 12:16
movie_image: 
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: Bollywood is not just loved for the movies but the audience also love to see what happens beyond the sets and also love to get all the inside gossip.

There are times when actors get spotted and their dating rumors start to fly around. However, sometimes the rumours are so believable that you just ignore it.

One such pair is of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday who have been the most talked about rumoured celebrity couple in the recent times. Many times, they were spotted together and it has only raised the expectations of the audience.

Also read - Wow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating her birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here’s what the actress shared

We have seen the rumored couple getting clicked at different parties and events. There were also a few pictures which were getting viral all over the internet where they were spotted enjoying their holiday.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday really are a hot property of the town and now there’s something interesting that has been making rounds on the internet.

That’s right! Ananya Panday was recently spotted at the airport wearing Aditya’s t-shirt and the fans of the actress have gone crazy seeing this.

So take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures where in one image its Aditya Roy Kapur wearing his t-shirt. However, later in the second picture its Ananya Panday wearing the same t-shirt.

Also read - Sweet! Ananya Pandey sends birthday wishes to rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on social media, checkout the unseen picture shared by the actress

What do you think about this? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Ananya Panday Aditya Roy Kapur The Night Manager Liger Student of the Year 2 Fitoor Bollywood couples Bollywood movies Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 12:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie: Oh No! Mask man behind Agastya, Imlie gets frightened for him
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Imlie: Major Twist! Imlie's life in danger, Vishwa's true identity revelation surprises everyone
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Emotional! Today marks 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karan Johar’s emotional post will leave you in tears, check it out
MUMBAI : Dostana, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Wake Up Sid, Student of the...
Exclusive! Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar have an amazing chemistry on-screen: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Hrishikesh Pandey
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on television. The show took some time to sustain itself and...
Aww! Check out Katha Ankahee fame Aditi Dev Sharma's sweet family moments
MUMBAI: Aditi Dev Sharma is a talented actress and has been entertaining the audience with projects like Ladies V/S...
First Look! Check out the first look of the cast of Shehar Lakhot starring Kubbra Sait, Shruthy Menon, Priyanshu Painyuli and Chandan Roy Sanyal
MUMBAI: A lot of new content has been released and the audience is being entertained with some unique stories. One of...
Recent Stories
1
Emotional! Today marks 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karan Johar’s emotional post will leave you in tears, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Emotional! Today marks 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karan Johar’s emotional post will leave you in tears, check it out
Randeep
Wow! Soon-to-be married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram visit temples in Imphal to seek blessings
Animal
Woah! Is Animal 2 already in the the making? Makers reveal
Allu
Wow! Allu Arjun celebrates 14 years of Arya 2, take a look
Ehan
Exclusive! Ehan Bhatt on his chemistry with Khushali Kumar, “We knew what the scene demands and that when you see the chemistry.”
Milind
Woah! Check out how Starfish actors Milind Soman and Khushali Kumar had a fun time enjoying the waves of Goa