Wow! Ananya Panday spotted wearing Aditya Roy Kapur’s t-shirt, check it out

MUMBAI: Bollywood is not just loved for the movies but the audience also love to see what happens beyond the sets and also love to get all the inside gossip.

There are times when actors get spotted and their dating rumors start to fly around. However, sometimes the rumours are so believable that you just ignore it.

One such pair is of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday who have been the most talked about rumoured celebrity couple in the recent times. Many times, they were spotted together and it has only raised the expectations of the audience.

We have seen the rumored couple getting clicked at different parties and events. There were also a few pictures which were getting viral all over the internet where they were spotted enjoying their holiday.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday really are a hot property of the town and now there’s something interesting that has been making rounds on the internet.

That’s right! Ananya Panday was recently spotted at the airport wearing Aditya’s t-shirt and the fans of the actress have gone crazy seeing this.

So take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures where in one image its Aditya Roy Kapur wearing his t-shirt. However, later in the second picture its Ananya Panday wearing the same t-shirt.

