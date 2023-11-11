Wow! Anil Kapoor buys Mercedes Maybach S580 worth 3 Crores this Diwali season

MUMBAI: It's the season of celebrations and new purchases. Diwali 2023 is here and celebrities are welcoming new additions to their luxurious car collections. Anil Kapoor joined the list of stars buying the swanky Mercedes. On the occasion of Dhanteras 2023 on Friday, the actor brought home the new Mercedes-Maybach S580.

A Mumbai-based Mercedes-Benz dealership posted pictures of Anil taking the delivery of his new Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC. He chose the car in Emerald Green colour.

The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC was launched in India in early 2022. Reportedly, Anil's car is less expensive as compared to other celebrities who bought the same similar vehicle.

Apart from Anil, Shraddha Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Krystle D'Souza purchased new cars in the past few weeks. Shraddha brought home a new luxurious Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica which reportedly costs Rs. 4.04 crores in India.

She gifted herself the car on the occasion of Dussehra 2023. Pooja also purchased a new Range Rover SV on the same occasion. Krystle purchased the new BMW 6 Series M Sport Signature model which is reportedly priced at Rs. 75.90 lacs.

According to reports, Anil has an expansive car collection which reportedly includes the Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, Mercedes-Maybach S500, Audi A8 L, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, BMW 5-Series, Volvo XC90, BMW 7- Series, and Mercedes Benz GLS.

Workwise, Anil was last seen in the role of the antagonist in Disney+ Hotstar's The Night Manager remake with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala. He played Shelly Rungta, an arms dealer, who has a face-off with Shaan, a 'night manager'.

Anil will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. The action thriller revolves around the story of a father and son. Ranbir plays Anil's son who takes up violence following his father's footsteps. The film will release on December 1.

The veteran actor is sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the aerial actioner, Fighter. His first look from the film was unveiled on August 15. Fighter will release on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, January 25, 2024.

