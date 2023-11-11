Wow! Anil Kapoor buys Mercedes Maybach S580 worth 3 Crores this Diwali season

It's the season of celebrations and new purchases. Diwali 2023 is here and celebrities are welcoming new additions to their luxurious car collections. Anil Kapoor joined the list of stars buying the swanky Mercedes.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 23:12
movie_image: 
Anil

MUMBAI: It's the season of celebrations and new purchases. Diwali 2023 is here and celebrities are welcoming new additions to their luxurious car collections. Anil Kapoor joined the list of stars buying the swanky Mercedes. On the occasion of Dhanteras 2023 on Friday, the actor brought home the new Mercedes-Maybach S580.

Also read - Anil Kapoor marks 40 years as actor, says 'This is where I belong'

A Mumbai-based Mercedes-Benz dealership posted pictures of Anil taking the delivery of his new Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC. He chose the car in Emerald Green colour. 

The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC was launched in India in early 2022. Reportedly, Anil's car is less expensive as compared to other celebrities who bought the same similar vehicle.

Apart from Anil, Shraddha Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Krystle D'Souza purchased new cars in the past few weeks. Shraddha brought home a new luxurious Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica which reportedly costs Rs. 4.04 crores in India. 

She gifted herself the car on the occasion of Dussehra 2023. Pooja also purchased a new Range Rover SV on the same occasion. Krystle purchased the new BMW 6 Series M Sport Signature model which is reportedly priced at Rs. 75.90 lacs.

According to reports, Anil has an expansive car collection which reportedly includes the Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, Mercedes-Maybach S500, Audi A8 L, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, BMW 5-Series, Volvo XC90, BMW 7- Series, and Mercedes Benz GLS.

Workwise, Anil was last seen in the role of the antagonist in Disney+ Hotstar's The Night Manager remake with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala. He played Shelly Rungta, an arms dealer, who has a face-off with Shaan, a 'night manager'.

Anil will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. The action thriller revolves around the story of a father and son. Ranbir plays Anil's son who takes up violence following his father's footsteps. The film will release on December 1.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Anil Kapoor opens up on his drastic body transformation, “has been an immense challenge as well as a source of great satisfaction”

The veteran actor is sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the aerial actioner, Fighter. His first look from the film was unveiled on August 15. Fighter will release on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, January 25, 2024.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday 


    
 

Anil Kapoor Dhanteras Shraddha Kapoor Pooja Hedge Krystle D'Souza Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 23:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Did Ranbir Kapoor predict Imran Khan's sudden exit from Bollywood?
MUMBAI: Imran Khan began his Bollywood journey with the 2008 film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na which was a mega hit. To date,...
Oops! Tiger 3 to allegedly face ban in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, box office collections to get affected, unlike Pathaan
MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is finally very close to its release date. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has been in...
Woah! Here's what we know about Amritpal Singh Bindra, the film producer whose lavish Diwali party was attended by A-listers of Hindi film industry
MUMBAI: From Manish Malhotra, and Ekta Kapoor to Amritpal Singh Bindra, a number of Bollywood celebrities host grand...
Wow! Anil Kapoor buys Mercedes Maybach S580 worth 3 Crores this Diwali season
MUMBAI: It's the season of celebrations and new purchases. Diwali 2023 is here and celebrities are welcoming new...
Wow! Take a peek into the celebrations of Choti Diwali taking place on the sets of Rajan Shahi's shows
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is a well known name and personality of the entertainment world.He has been in the industry for...
Woah! Take a peek into the elegant vintage-themed birthday party of to-be actress and Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad decided to go vintage for the birthday bash of his cousin Pashmina Roshan. The two...
Recent Stories
Ranbir
What! Did Ranbir Kapoor predict Imran Khan's sudden exit from Bollywood?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir
What! Did Ranbir Kapoor predict Imran Khan's sudden exit from Bollywood?
Tiger
Oops! Tiger 3 to allegedly face ban in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, box office collections to get affected, unlike Pathaan
Amritpal
Woah! Here's what we know about Amritpal Singh Bindra, the film producer whose lavish Diwali party was attended by A-listers of Hindi film industry
Hrithik
Woah! Take a peek into the elegant vintage-themed birthday party of to-be actress and Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan
Priyanka
What! “She suffered from childhood PTSD”, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu talks about the actress being judged for her complexion
Angad
Exclusive! Child actor Angad Maholay to be seen in Vash Hindi remake