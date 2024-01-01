Wow! From 'Animal' to 'Pathaan': Surprising Hits of 2023 - Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films

The year 2023 witnessed box office triumphs driven by compelling stories rather than star-studded casts. Explore the unexpected hits, from 'The Kerala Story' to 'Tiger 3,' proving that quality narratives reign supreme in Bollywood's success saga.
MUMBAI: In a cinematic landscape where storytelling takes precedence, 2023 unfolded as a remarkable year, proving that box office triumphs are not solely reserved for big-budget films with A-list actors. The success stories of the year emphasized the importance of narrative quality, propelling both low-budget and star-studded films alike. Let's delve into the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2023, where the essence of each story played a pivotal role in their unexpected success.

The Kerala Story:

Budget: 15 Cr.

Box Office Earnings: 242.20 Cr.

Gadar 2:

Budget: 60 Cr.

Box Office Earnings: 523.45 Cr.

Animal:

Budget: 100 Cr.

Box Office Earnings: 539.09 Cr.

Jawan:

Budget: 300 Cr.

Box Office Earnings: 643.87 Cr.

Pathaan:

Budget: 225 Cr.

Box Office Earnings: 543.05 Cr.

OMG 2:

Budget: 50 Cr.

Box Office Earnings: 150.17 Cr.

Dream Girl 2:

Budget: 35 Cr.

Box Office Earnings: 104.90 Cr.

12th Fail:

Budget: 20 Cr.

Box Office Earnings: 53.68 Cr.

Sam Bahadur:

Budget: 50 Cr.

Box Office Earnings: 81.95 Cr.

Tiger 3:

Budget: 300 Cr.

Box Office Earnings: 285.52 Cr.

These surprising hits of 2023 underscore the audience's appreciation for well-crafted narratives, irrespective of the film's budget or star power. Each film's unique storyline resonated with viewers, contributing to their unexpected success at the domestic box office.

