Wow! Animal: Ranbir Kapoor finds similarities of his character with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh in case of toughness

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 23:30
MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor starring Animal is one of the most anticipated movies right now. People are more excited about the movie now that they've seen the trailer, and they adore Ranbir's new character. The movie's soundtrack, including Papa Meri Jaan, Hua Main, and other songs, touched the audience's hearts. For fans, the perfect pairing has been a fantastic teaser and the sad, gentle music. In both the teaser and the songs, Ranbir looks amazing. He has demonstrated why he is among the top actors and why he can play any kind of role well.

Regarding his role in Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has shared further details. He also discussed his decision to make the film. He revealed that the film drew him in with its compelling plot. He said that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has previously starred in two strong and influential films alongside Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

So Ranbir didn't decide to do Animal only on the basis of this. The reason he did the movie, was because he wanted to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and liked the role and script. He went on to discuss his favorite aspects of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's earlier films with Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

He claimed that his role in Animal is somewhat comparable to the tough and uncompromising characters played by Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy. Yet what separates him from Kabir and Arjun is the depth and complexity he has woven into his character.

He went on to discuss his role in Animal, stating that while the character possesses a great deal of power and resolve, he also has a vulnerability and internal conflict that help to make him seem more sympathetic and human.

Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others are also featured in Animal. The movie will be released on December 1, and will compete with Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, at the box office.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 23:30

