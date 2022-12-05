WOW: Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their FIRST CHILD?

If the buzz within the industry is to be believed, Katrina Kaif is expecting her first child soon. "Katrina and Vicky are expected to be parents soon, as the former is 2 months pregnant.
MUMBAI : Katrina Kaif is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. The actress has been a major attraction not only when it comes to acting performances but also when it comes to defining some fashion and fitness goals.

(Also Read: Shocking! Katrina Kaif gets trolled for her latest pictures from her New York vacation, ' you have ruined your face what have you done Katrina' - say netizens

We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. No doubt whatever the actress does captures the attention of the fans.

Currently, Katrina Kaif is enjoying her vacation in New York, and the glimpses of the same we have seen on her social media handle.

If the buzz within the industry is to be believed, Katrina Kaif is expecting her first child soon. "Katrina and Vicky are expected to be parents soon, as the former is 2 months pregnant. The entire family is excited to welcome a new member to the family," is the conversation that has been happening in the industry circles for the last few days.

That is not all, several producers, who had signed Katrina for their respective films, have been asked to reschedule their date diaries for the soon-to-be mother. Barring Merry Christmas, all her shoot commitments might be postponed to 2023. Her upcoming films ready for release include Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, and Merry Christmas.

(Also Read: WOW: Netizens go gaga as Vicky Kaushal poses with Anupama Kher and Boman Irani for a picture!

Vicky on the other hand has Govinda Naam Mera, YRF film, and Raula under production.

CREDIT: Bollywood Hungama

