Wow! Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor give perfect siblings goals, check out how

This lateat video of Anshula Kapoor's ramp walk which is cheered by Arjun Kapoor defines the brother-sister bond.
MUMBAI:Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are no doubt one of the most loved brother sister duos, over the time we have seen some amazing pictures and videos which are coming from the side of this beautiful brother sister jodi which defines the love and the bond between them.

We have often seen brother Arjun Kapoor cheering of his sister and Anshula Kapoor and now this latest video of the actor and sister Anshula Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was walking the ramp.

also read-It took 6 months of planning to execute SRK's scene with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3'

 

 

Indeed Anshula Kapoor is looking Supremely beautiful as she walks the Ramp, and we can see from behind brother Arjun Kapoor is in the full support for his sister Anshula Kapoor. This indeed defines one of the best brother sister duo we have seen and recent time

No doubt it is always a treat to watch this beautiful brother sister duo, and we look forward to see some more amazing silbling goals in the coming days.

What are your views on this latest video of Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

also read -Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway actress Rani Mukerji says, “When my husband can work with other actresses why can’t I work with other filmmakers?” – Exclusive

Anshula Kapoor Arjun Kapoor Bollywood brother sister bollywood sibling Bollywood News Television News Bollywood actress TELEVISION ACTORS Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Ott actors Indian Web Series TellyChakkar
