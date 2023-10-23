Wow! Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff got engaged in a formal engagement ceremony, Shared stunning photos with their fans

While the recent love-filled moments of Aashna and Armaan have been the focus of fans' attention, the singer has now offered insights into his recently held ring ceremony with the influencer.
Armaan

MUMBAI: Buddhu Sa Mann, Jab Tak, and Tere Mere are just a few of the songs that Armaan Malik has provided his soulful voice to, winning the hearts of fans of music. On a personal note, the musician recently announced his engagement to influencer Aashna Shroff, and the two have been seriously establishing couple goals ever since. While the recent love-filled moments of Aashna and Armaan have been the focus of fans' attention, the singer has now offered insights into his recently held ring ceremony with the influencer.

Also read: Armaan Malik: Artistes shouldn't lose their art while looking for numbers

Fans have been swooning over the couple ever since Armaan Malik's song Kasam Se, which depicts his romantic proposal to Aashna Shroff, was published. The singer recently posted pictures of the two getting engaged in a formal ring ceremony on his Instagram stories.

Armaan and Aashna have been establishing high-level couple goals of their relationship after sharing a sneak peek of their wedding ceremony, which took place on October 22. The singer has posted numerous images from his ring ceremony. The couple can be seen kissing each other passionately in one of the pictures. The romantic couple's wonderful evening's lovely décor and the pair exchanging rings were also shown in the pictures.

The romance between Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff seems like it belongs to a fairy tale. The singer offered fans an early glimpse of the beginning of the duo's "forever" journey on his Instagram account earlier in August. The singer inserted a photo from the proposal and added, "And our forever has only just begun."

Armaan Malik has established his name in the Bollywood industry. Some of his well-known songs include Main Hoon Hero Tera, Hua Hai Aaj Pehli, Bol Do Na Zara, Besabriyaan, Tum Jo Mile, Uff Yeh Noor, Tere Dil Mein, and Kaun Tujhe.

Aashna Shroff is an influencer who has been fully involved in the realm of social media. Shroff is notable for being a model and a fashion blogger.

Also read: Congratulations! Ace movie singer Armaan Malik gets engaged to long term girlfriend Aashna Shroff

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

