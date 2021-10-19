WOW! Arun Govil to play 'Lord Ram' in Akshay Kumar's 'Oh My God 2'; details inside

MUMBAI: Arun Govil is known for essaying Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 TV series Ramayan. He will now reprise his role on the big screens!

The veteran actor will now once again be seen as Lord Ram alongside Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 2. Yes, you read that right! Arun was showered with love and appreciation for his performance and his fans can’t wait to see him in Oh My God 2.

ALSO READ: Arun Govil watches Ramayan rerun with family

OMG 2 is being produced by Ashwin Varde and Akshay and the movie will be directed by Amit Rai. During 1987, the audiences were very fond of Arun Govil’s representation as Lord Ram. The actor has become quite alike with the character. Now, the IndiaToday report states that Oh My God 2, which is the sequel to the 2012 release, starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in the lead, will have Arun repeat his legendary role as Lord Ram. The report further stated that the source added that it was Akshay Kumar who was quite eager on getting Arun Govil to reprise the character of Lord Ram. “There is no other face more recognisable to play Lord Ram than Arun Govil. It was a decision that the makers took unanimously,” the source added.

Oh My God 2 will also star Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The first part of the movie was based on religious fanaticism and superstitions. It is said that the sequel will revolve around the Indian education system.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: THESE unknown facts about Ramayan's Lord Ram AKA Arun Govil will leave you surprised

CREDIT: KOIMOI