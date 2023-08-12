Wow! Atul Agnihotri wishes mother - in - law Salma through this post, giving us a peek into the grand celebrations

MUMBAI:Atul Agnihotri is an actor, producer and director. He started his Bollywood career as an actor, went on to direct two films, and found success as a film producer.

He is best known for his debut film Sir (1993), which was the most notable film of his career and featured him as the lead protagonist. His other notable films were Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994) and Krantiveer (1994).

Her daughter, Alizeh Agnihotri recently made her acting debut in Bollywood with film Farrey, which was helmed by her uncle and superstar Salman Khan.

Now, we came across a post uploaded by Atul Agnihotri, where he is seen celebrating his mother - in - law, Salma's birthday. The grand party included the whole Khan family, as we can see Sohail Khan and Arpita Khan attending with their respective kids.

The video of this grand affair is making rounds on social media.

