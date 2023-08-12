Wow! Atul Agnihotri wishes mother - in - law Salma through this post, giving us a peek into the grand celebrations

Atul Agnihotri is an actor, producer and director. He started his Bollywood career as an actor, went on to direct two films, and found success as a film producer.
MUMBAI:Atul Agnihotri is an actor, producer and director. He started his Bollywood career as an actor, went on to direct two films, and found success as a film producer. 

Also read - Exclusive! "No advices as such, was told to make my own mistake and learn from them", Alizeh Agnihotri on the advice given by her uncle Salman Khan

He is best known for his debut film Sir (1993), which was the most notable film of his career and featured him as the lead protagonist. His other notable films were Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994) and Krantiveer (1994).

Her daughter, Alizeh Agnihotri recently made her acting debut in Bollywood with film Farrey, which was helmed by her uncle and superstar Salman Khan.

Also read -Sunil Grover wishes Atul Agnihotri: Happy birthday to the coolest

Now, we came across a post uploaded by Atul Agnihotri, where he is seen celebrating his mother - in - law, Salma's birthday. The grand party included the whole Khan family, as we can see Sohail Khan and Arpita Khan attending with their respective kids.

The video of this grand affair is making rounds on social media.

What are your views on it?

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


    
 

