WOW! From Ayushmanm Khurrana to Shahrukh Khan, these actors have made doctors look interesting

MUMBAI: Movies showcase every profession in a way that it looks interesting. And when it is played by our top heroes, even better. Being a doctor has never looked so good when it comes to our mainstream cinema.

Let's take a look at some of the stars who have played the role of doctors and did a great job at it.

Also Read-Fantastic! Shahrukh Khan starrer actioner Pathaan to have a sequel, makers already working on it

Shahrukh Khan

The actor played a psychiatrist in the Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi for the first time and did a fantastic job. His performance was almost flawless and added a debt to the whole movie.

Amitabh Bachchan

The superstar played an Oncologist to Rajesh Khanna’s character in Anand in 197, who was diagnosed with cancer. The film became a huge hit and is still remembered even today.

Shahid Kapoor

His role in Kabir Singh was a tad bit eccentric and violent but he gave a great performance and the film despite being in controversy did quite well at the box office.

Also Read- Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana’s look from dream girl 2 leaked online, take a look

Ayushmann Khurrana

The recently released Doctor G, saw actor Ayushmann Khurrana take up the role of a gynecologist. The film told a serious issue in a humorous way. The film is a success and his character got rave reviews.

Which character was your favorite?



Tell us in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossip.



Credit- TOI